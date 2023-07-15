The trendiest hairstyles for summer 2023!

Long or short hair over 50? These days there are no rules and it all depends on what hair texture you have! However, short hairstyles are a timeless trend, especially for the warm months! These elegant haircuts underline the ageless beauty of every lady in a unique way! Here are the latest short hair trends for women over 50 for summer 2023!

The most popular summer 2023 short hairstyles that can freshen up the look of any mature woman include pixies, nape-length bobs, shags, layers and bangs. To find the best hairstyle for you, you should first discuss with your stylist what hair length and shape will best suit the aspects of your face you want to accentuate.

However, remember that short hair over 50 looks best within a certain length. It is therefore important that you can plan the time and money for a visit to the hairdresser every 4-6 weeks. Now let’s take a closer look at the short hair trends for summer 2023 so you can shine with a fabulous chic cut before long!

Short hair 50+ – Bob with deep side parting on gray hair

Bob hairstyles look great on silver strands, especially this ear length version. What makes this bob so special? Its bold and neat shape, the deep side parting, its sharp modern look. This is probably our favorite hairstyle for short hair over 50!

Textured wispy bob naturally elongates your face

The textured wispy bob is a great choice for 50 year old women. This look naturally elongates your face, giving it a modern yet soft look. To get the most out of this top short hairstyle for summer 2023, pull the strands back from your face with a straightening iron. Then, comb your hair through and set at the roots with hairspray for maximum volume.

Elegant bob with face-framing layers

The straight long bob is a classic modern hairstyle for short hair. But wouldn’t it be more interesting if you could vary this look from time to time without committing to a big change? Add layers to your hair, or if you’re feeling a little more daring, add bangs or at least curtain bangs. That way, you’ll always look different without breaking the tried-and-true classic and favorite among hairstyles for short hair over 50.

Silver bixie on natural curls

A silver bixie on naturally curly hair is a great option if your hair has a curly texture. This hairstyle doesn’t require a lot of maintenance, but it does require the right products. That’s why it’s important to check with your barber ahead of time about the best products to use to tame and style your tresses this summer. If you want a more permanent effect and a sophisticated look, use a diffuser to shape your curls and then set them with hairspray.

Very short pixie cut for strong women over 50

This extremely short pixie has established itself as one of the most daring and spectacular hairstyles for short hair in recent years. Don’t be fooled though – yes, it requires minimal daily grooming as long as you visit the hairdresser regularly, at most every 4 weeks. Otherwise, the cut line, which is responsible for the stylish and premium look, will be disturbed. You should consider that before you decide on this haircut for short hair over 50. Another critical factor is the shape of your skull. If it’s appropriate, you can’t go wrong with this choice. On the contrary, you will always be noticed everywhere. Otherwise, however, you will have to wait patiently for your hair to grow back.

Update your summer look with this short hairstyle

Add an extra touch of freshness and modernity to your short haircut by blow-drying your strands back with a round hairbrush. This will soften your features and update your summer look.

Blonde pixie style with bangs – The timeless classic

A blonde pixie hairstyle can frame your face perfectly while exuding youth and personality. This timeless classic requires regular styling and trimming to keep it looking fresh and well-groomed. Talk to your stylist about the type of products you need for this look.

Tipp: This haircut is also the most suitable among the short hairstyles over 50 for women with glasses.

Modern short hairstyle for thin hair

This trendy, bold, vibrant short haircut is one of the trending hairstyles for summer 2023. You can’t go wrong with this! It looks very feminine with the long strands in the front, while the layers and short back length embody the spirit of the pixie and shag style.

Layered cut with bangs for a summery look

A layered bob with bangs is a flattering look for any mature woman. You can effortlessly add waves to your hair, which will add volume (if needed) and a summery vibe to your look.

