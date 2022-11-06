The procedure envisaged by the Meloni government works and is restarted, for the second time in less than twenty-four hours. After the investigations on the ship of the German NGO Sos Humanity, docked at the port of Catania, the Italian authorities began the control operations on a second boat loaded with migrants: the Geo Barents of Doctors Without Borders. On board, well 572 castaways which will now have to be subjected to the monitoring required by the new decree of the Interior Ministry. According to the legislation, only those deemed to be in need of health care, women and children will be able to disembark.

Geo Barents, landings have begun

On the ship, USMAF inspectors (the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office) are assessing the cases of vulnerability for which landfall will be allowed. At the moment, there are about sixty migrants who have descended: three pregnant womenfifty unaccompanied minors and ten minors with their respective families. This is reported by health sources at work at the moment at the port of Catania. As already happened on the Humanity 1 ship, the refugees will be visited one by one through a clinical triage which will provide information on their state of health. At the end of the inspection, as indicated by the new government decree on the subject, the NGO ships are required to return to international waters (an order to which, however, the NGO Sos Humanity has already disobeyed, creating a precedent).

“Migrant health top priority”

Also on the Geo Barents, the sanitary discernment by the Italian authorities is based on “ signs and symptoms such as fever and clinical physical examination, following criteria that were set in 1991 “. He explained it to Ansa Claudio Pulvirentidirector in Sicily of Usmaf of the Ministry of Health, stressing that “ the health of migrants is the government’s top priority “. The same Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, responding indirectly to the criticisms, he had specified that the aid and assistance for those in need were guaranteed by Italy. But NGOs are not enough: activists are asking for all migrants to be disembarked. Without distinction.

The tug-of-war between NGOs and the government

The arm with the government on this point seems destined to repeat itself also with Doctors Without Borders. “ After risking their lives at sea to escape Libya, 572 people remained hostage to inhumane political choices for more than 10 days aboard a ship, instead of being granted the right to disembark in a safe harbor. After all this, these people must now also witness the cynical spectacle of politics playing with their lives “, complained the head of mission of the NGO, Juan Matias Gil, asking that all passengers disembark immediately. “ A rescue operation can only be considered finished once all survivors have been disembarked in a safe place “, again accused MSF, in open confrontation with the indications of the executive.

The assistance guaranteed by Italy

Meanwhile, assistance from our country is not waning. According to what is learned, the Sicilian civil protection is ensuring the first reception to migrants in need of assistance, who will then be transferred as a group to temporary accommodation. Everyone was given a hot mealdistributed by the Italian authorities inside the ship at the time of docking on shore, and the same treatment will be ensured both for the trip to other destinations and for any stay in Sicily.