Health

by admin
The DioField breaking latest news, a brand-new strategic role-playing game developed by Square Enix, is now available as a demo on all platforms.

The trial version is available on all platforms. This trial version can be played from the beginning of the game to the end of the first chapter, and the saved data can be inherited to the official version. The archive of the PS4 version can be inherited to the official PS5 version, but it should be noted that the records of the PS4 trial version and the PS5 trial version are not interoperable.

“The breaking latest news of the Gods” is a new military strategy simulation RPG that combines fantasy, medieval and modern worldviews. Players will play the blue fox mercenary group and experience the gripping story.

“The Chronicles of the Gods” is expected to be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam, and supports traditional Chinese. .

