the trials, the protagonists. And what has changed today – breaking latest news

It will be said: a trial with an eyewitness (also a victim, because they tried to slaughter him) is an “armored” trial. In the sense that investigators rarely have the good fortune, let’s call it that, of having as a source of evidence the story of who was there and can report. If then, in addition to the eyewitness, the trial starts with the confession of the murderers – coincidentally one of the two indicated by the witness himself – then it is done. And if, again, a bloodstain completes the picture by also adding the element of scientific proof, most will tend to think that nothing will ever be able to dismantle the scaffolding of the accusation. Not even if in the meantime the two confessed offenders retract everything.

But no. Instead it happens that after first instance, second instance and Cassation, which sentence the two defendants to life imprisonment, a deputy attorney general studies the case for months from head to toe, convince them of their innocence and write a request for review of the process “in all conscience, for the love of truth and justice and for the intolerability of the thought that two people, probably victims of a judicial error, are serving a life sentence”.

The facts of 2006 We are talking about the massacre of Erba, on the evening of 11 December 2006. They were brutally killed Raffaella Castagna, her son Youssef, who was two years old, and her mother Paola Galli. And Valeria Cherubini was also killed, who was instead Raffaella’s neighbor. Mario Frigerio, her husband, had his throat cut, in fact, but he didn’t die just because he had a malformation of the carotid artery. All this at the hands of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, so the sentences written so far have told us. Rosa and Olindo were the couple on the ground floor in constant quarrel with Raffaella and her husband, the Tunisian Azouz Marzouk. Arguments about noises, insults, mutual threats, a lawsuit in progress for injuries and insults, a hearing scheduled before the justice of the peace within a few days … In short: a picture that the couple lived with exasperation, to the point of sleeping sometimes in the caravan, in the courtyard, just to escape the voices and noises of the floor above.

The review request The review request, we said. It is signed by the deputy attorney general of Milan Cuno Tarfusser and was not presented directly to the Brescia court of appeal, entitled to express itself on the matter, but to the attorney general of Milan Francesca Nanni and the advocate general Lucilla Tontodonati. It's up to them to decide whether to disavow their colleague by rejecting everything or to send the deed to Brescia. And it is not clear what horizons a possible rejection could open up. In that case, will the deputy attorney decide to act independently and present the request directly? The only certainty, for now, is that a request for a review signed by Olindo and Rosa's lawyers will certainly arrive in Brescia in the next few days. Fabio Schembri and Luisa Bordeaux, the couple's longtime lawyers. The two of them and other lawyers have been working for years — free of charge and with dedication — on the post-conviction investigation; they consulted dozens of consultants, studied every step and developed a reconstruction that would exclude the responsibility of the current lifers. But, as is well known and as they know well too, process reviews are white flies, and for a review to be presented by defenders is in the order of things. While it's highly unusual, not to say unique, for a Deputy Attorney General to do so. And certainly if Tarfusser's request reaches Brescia, the possibility that the Court of Appeal will accept it becomes more realistic. It is no coincidence that the deputy prosecutor's initiative was inspired by the lawyers of Olindo and Rosa.

L’begins “In the fall of 2022, the lawyers asked me for an appointment to submit a confidential and sensitive matter to me,” writes Tarfusser in his document. The sensitive issue was the work they were doing on the Erba massacre. “They asked me if I could imagine filing an appeal for review,” writes the magistrate. Answer: «If with the study of the deeds and the “new evidence” you tell me about, I am convinced that there is room for a request, I will do it» was the reply, «without conditioning and in full autonomy and independence». So, months of studying the sentences, the consultations and the “new evidence” finally convinced the deputy prosecutor of the defense theses: Olindo and Rosa are innocent.

The "new evidence" The conviction of innocence revolves around three points: the confession of the two defendants, the testimony of Frigerio and the bloodstain of Valeria Cherubini on Olindo's car. The defense essentially says (at this point also Tarfusser): the recognition of Mario Frigerio was a "false memory", induced by the questions about Olindo that the lieutenant of the carabinieri Gallorini asked him while he was hospitalized in extremely serious conditions; the confession of Olindo and Rosa was obtained with "incorrect investigative interview techniques" and there are doubts about the collection, analysis and origin of the blood stain on the car's sill. Three issues that are anything but new, because they have already been addressed in the second instance. But «they are ontologically», explains the magistrate in his request for revision, «as are based on scientific, methodological and technological knowledge developed after the first decade of this centurybut even more so if considered and evaluated together with the evidence already evaluated and even more with the evidence in progress and never evaluated".

Frigerio’s testimony «Our consultancies involve many experts», says the lawyer Schembri, who «scientifically prove that Frigerio’s testimony was not genuine. Nobody says he lied. He had a brain injury and developed what science calls anterograde amnesia which makes it impossible to recover memories. Nothing more false, according to the judges who have dealt with the case so far. The Cassation judges say: «Although admitting the suggestive nature of the questions asked by the carabinieri, the witness both before the prosecutors and before the judges always said that he hesitated to mention Olindo, at first, because he wanted to understand how it was possible that a normal condominium, with whom he had never had conflicts, had attacked him and his wife so brutally ». Before the judges of the first instance who asked him if he recognized the murderers, Frigerio said: «I see them in the courtroom, it’s them, those two criminals, I recognize them. He looked at me with killer eyes. Mario Frigerio died years ago. His wife and he ended up at the crime scene by accident. They were going out to take the dog out when they ran into Olindo coming out of Raffaella Castagna’s house. Eliminated because they witnessed that massacre, according to the sentences.

The later retracted confessions and the Bible Tarfusser writes: those confessions (such as Frigerio’s testimony and the bloodstain on the car) are evidence matured in «a context in which to define “sick” is to exercise euphemism». Take confessions, for example. Olindo and Rosa would have given in to the pressure of the investigators, according to the reconstruction of the defense to which the deputy prosecutor adheres. In the sentence of the Cassation, to which this point had already been submitted, the following is said: «If it is true that they were undoubtedly subjected to a pressing, but not prohibited solicitation to tell what they knew (…) it cannot be considered that psychological pressure has been applied to limit the freedom of self-determination”. In essence, the reading of the defense according to which Olindo and Rosa would have been victims of a real circumvention was not accepted.

And the judges of the Supreme Court also listed the "free determination" of the two in confessing and in telling a plausible story, with details that only those who had been in that house that evening could know. For example: the position of the corpses; electricity interrupted with manual disconnection of the meter; the fact that Raffaella arrived home that evening in the family car and not hers as usual; the fact that the fire was fed by a pile of books, the point from which it started, the position of the bodies, the pillows left next to Raffaella in an attempt to suffocate her, Youssef's death at the hands of Rosa who was left-handed ( he was killed by a left hand). Last but not least: the famous sentences written by Olindo on the bible in prison, when he and his wife had not yet recanted. "Forgive us, we didn't know what we were doing," says one of those sentences. "God forgives even those like us who have experienced hell on this earth". «Welcome Youssef into your kingdomhis mother Raffaella, his grandmother Paola and Valeria from whom we have taken away your gift, life».

Still in the bible, Olindo transcribed the confidences received from Rosa on the «spectre of Raffaella» who appeared at night in front of the cot «like that evening with the blood running down her face». And again: Olindo (again before retracting) wrote a letter to the prison chaplain “in which he admitted – write the judges of Cassation – that they had not yet realized what they had done and that forgiveness and repentance were opposed to hatred, to anger, to the humiliation suffered over the years, thus returning to the recurring recrimination in his argument: that if someone had intervened in time, the worst would have been avoided”.

The bloodstain All wrong, according to the defense, regarding that exhibit. Starting with the report that reports it, not signed by the person who found it. The technical methods for finding them are wrong, wrong to consider it so clearly pure and not the result of a “contamination”, that is, inadvertently brought into the car by one of the investigators who was working on the crime scene that evening. «The trace was particularly clear» writes the Cassation, «so as to allow the genetic profile of Valeria Cherubini to be punctually highlighted (…) Being a high quality trace, it had to be excluded that it could have undergone many passages and that it was been exposed to degrading factors. As for the report signed by carabinieri other than the person who took the sample, “although questionable as a practice, the territorial court believed that this modus operandi was understandable due to the excitement of the moment”.