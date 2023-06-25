Home » the trick that few know
the trick that few know

Melon find out how to choose it ripe at the right point so as not to make mistakes, taste it sweet, soft and fresh, controlled in this way.

Il melon it is an excellent fruit, ideal to eat for the summer, as well as to eat as a snack or for breakfast, it is possible to prepare excellent salads even for a light lunch with, for example, salmon or other.

Melone (pexles)- lindiscreto.it

Currently the largest manufacturers of melon are found in Türkiye, Egypt and Iran. The melon is rich in carotenoids so it stimulates melanin, as well as being a source of flavonoids and hyaluronic acid, inside we also find vitamins B and C.

The season runs from May to SeptemberIt is an excellent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Its consumption has been associated with a lower risk of developing various pathologies. It is able to maintain excellent blood sugar levels and counteract cellular oxidation.

Melon how to choose it ripe at the right point and tasty

The melon is rich in vitamins it can be refreshing and moisturizing, it is highly appreciated for its sweet taste and for being light.

Melone (pexles)- lindiscreto.it

In addition to being easily digestible, it also promotes intestinal mobility and is in fact recommended in case of constipation. There are different varieties of melon, which come in different shapes and colors, and each one is beneficial for our body. In fact, melons are rich in water for this reason. they also perform a draining diuretic activity. To taste it at its best it is good that it is ripe at the right point otherwise it could be indigestible, have a hard consistency and little flavor, there is a fairly simple trick to recognize it. In fact, it will be enough to observe some details carefully, in fact if the green lines are intense it will probably be ripe.

Another method is also known as a pressure test and consists in making it in your hands and touching it by applying a little pressure on the outside of the stalk, if the peel gives slightly, the melon will be ripe. When the melon is ripe the inside will be a deep color, optimal texture and flavor dolce.

Melone (pexles)- lindiscreto.it

The flavor however also depends by the quality of the melon in fact, the fresher it is and preferably also organic, the better and tastier it will be.

