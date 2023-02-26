Maybe no one’s ever told you this before, but there’s a trick to keeping Google from listening to all your conversations.

Surely you too will have thought at least in some cases that Google was spying on you. In fact, how many times have you noticed that after a trivial search your smartphone has started to offer you products related to it?

This is of course just one example, but the list could actually go on. But don’t worry, because from now on you won’t have anything to worry about because we are about to reveal the foolproof trick to prevent Google from spying on your every conversation. Are you curious to know more immediately? So let’s stop talking and let’s go deeper into this topic.

The trick to avoid letting Google listen to your every conversation

Nowadays, with the inexorable advance of technology, the Internet and social networks, it has become increasingly difficult to feel truly safe. Your data is in fact continuously exposed to numerous dangers and attacks. Quite a big problem! Even Google sometimes it seems to spy on us and in fact it is. Anyway, it exists a way to prevent Google from listening to our every conversation. Once you too have tried this foolproof trick, you will certainly be safer. Take a look here with your own eyes.

No need to go around it: Google he’s able to monitor us and listen to our conversations at any time. For this reason, you too would do well to put this foolproof trick into practice which will save you from various problems. In practice, all you have to do is search among the apps on your smartphone for Google, click on the circle at the top right, i.e. the one with your photo or the initials of your name, and select ‘Manage your Google account’. Then go to ‘Data & Privacy’ and scroll down until you find ‘Web & App Activity’. Once you have clicked on it, you can deactivate the setting relating to the history and activities on sites and applications, but above all the potentially more dangerous one, i.e. the one concerning your vocal activity.

In this way, you can prevent Google from listening to everything you say, feeling a little safer. In short, with a few simple steps you can increase the security level of your account and avoid a series of unpleasant situations.

