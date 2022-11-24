Christmas is around the corner and that means that our line is in danger. Better to run for cover in advance with the pomegranate diet, which can make you lose 3 kg in view of the big binges that await us at the end of the year. This fruit is in fact suitable for the elimination of waste and toxins from the body. Specifically, its diuretic and draining effect is due to the high potassium content. It favors an improvement in circulation and an acceleration of the metabolism, but also a reduction of fat deposits from critical points such as the thighs and buttocks. Its action on fat reduction is proven, and it is possible thanks to the content of anthocyanins, tannins and antioxidants. If consumed every day, pomegranate juice helps control body weight and burn extra calories. Not only that: the high fiber content promotes a sense of satiety after its intake. Photo: Shutterstock – Music: “Moose” from Bensound.com

