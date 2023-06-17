The trick to eating well without even putting on 100 g of weight

How can you eat well without gaining weight? An all-Italian study reveals it to us which confirms that there is a habit capable of limiting weight gain.

What’s the trick to eating well without gaining weight? A special research conducted in Italy reveals it to us and thanks to which it is possible to optimize food intake in order to give satisfaction once you get up from the table. And without gaining weight.

This scientific finding applied to nutrition focuses on the importance of doing every main meal of the day at certain times. This is essential for the circadian rhythms that take place every day in our body, and which influence the effectiveness of metabolic processes and much more.

The above research bears the signature ofUniversity of Florence, with the study headed by Professor Sofia Lotti. All of this was discussed at the last National Congress of SINU (Italian Society of Human Nutrition).

And this led to confirm how wake up earlier and start right away the day with a healthy breakfast leads both to eat well over the following hours and to ensure that the body assimilates the nutrients taken in to the fullest and also manages to dispose of them in the best way.

Meat well without gaining weight, how to do it

Which it doesn’t do quite as well to those who wake up late instead and eat late. This is the trend that emerged from the direct observation carried out on various subjects between March and April 2023. All the individuals analyzed were suffering from obesity and also underwent blood samples which were then subjected to special analyses.

In addition, all participants also provided information about their daily eating habits. All of them numbered 51, with two-thirds being male. The total average age was 50 years old.

Well, it turned out that essentially those who eat earlier because they wake up earlier develop a circadian rhythm with a morning chronotype. And he manages to optimize disposal of carbohydrates, fats and sugars in a better way than subjects with the so-called evening chronotype. Which they have instead the tendency to wake up late and therefore to eat at times deemed unsuitable for correct eating habits.

Especially in the evening then eating late doesn’t offer the necessary time to carry it out proper digestion. You run the risk of going to bed with what you have eaten left on your stomach and lying down and lying down in general does not help the digestive processes.

The habit that makes the difference

In any case, however, there was a gap that was not as wide as one would have expected, between those who wake up earlier and go to bed earlier and those who wake up late, have dinner and then don’t go to bed right away but in any case a few hours after dinner. The latter is retained however an unhealthy habit.

And in any case the latter subjects have shown to possess and to develop lower content of vitamin B12 and vitamin B9, or folic acid. Which emerged precisely from the blood tests.

But it must also be said that 51 participants are few for an official research. But one would expect similar data even with an adequate minimum number of individuals observed (in the order of hundreds or thousands upwards).