The trick to living long consists of a simple daily gesture

The trick to living long consists of a simple daily gesture

There is a trick to living long, suggested by doctors, which is to limit the intake of calories to trigger a protective mechanism.

We all know that nutrition plays the main role in our well-being. It is necessary to follow a healthy diet to live long and healthy. It’s not about a particular diet, but only about right balance of foods consumed. The Italian Society of Internal Medicine suggests a little trick to live well.

If food is closely connected to the aging of the organism, it is necessary to adopt dietary strategies to slow down aging. The most trivial strategy of all? Limit your calorie intake daily, to trigger a protective mechanism by our body. The cells, therefore, enter protection modeincreasing resistance.

How to stay healthy and live long: doctors’ advice on nutrition

If you pay attention, any animal (including us humans) refuses food when it is sick. In fact, the body channels all its energies to fight the disease, giving up the food that it entails some energy expenditure. When the organism is under attack, by an infection, a virus or any disease, it triggers a protection mechanism.

In this mechanism, food refusal occursand the cells satisfy their needs through self cannibalism, i.e. autophagy, eliminating the weakest and most inefficient ones. In short, they get stronger. This is only possible through a calorie restrictiona sort of internal cleansing, which stimulates its own cell regeneration thanks to autophagy.

A generic caloric restriction doesn’t exist, as doctors say, it varies from individual to individual, based on many factors, such as age, health, lifestyle and genetics. A recent study, published in the magazine Nature Aginghighlights the positive effects of a 25% calorie restrictionable to slow down the DNA methylation processes.

It’s kind of the Japanese anti-obesity philosophy Hara Hachi Bu. It is rare to see an obese Japanese, this is because almost all citizens adopted the 20% calorie restriction. What is it about? In the eat until you are 80% fullwithout weighing yourself down or overeating. Not surprisingly, it is the longest-lived population in the world. Doctors advise adopting certain strategies to limit the absorption of calories.

One possible way is that of intermittent fasting, very popular in recent years, or the limitation (not the limitation) of ultra-refined foods. Or, simply eat little and early in the evening. Late dinner is bad, and is associated with a greater risk of chronic degenerative diseases. It is necessary dine earlyperhaps when there is still light, at least in the summer, which seems to reduce the inflammatory state.

