Low blood pressure causes general malaise especially in hot weather. It is time to know the tricks to combat it by following an adequate diet.

Nutrition can be the solution to the problem of low blood pressure. Especially mineral salts and vitamins are important in prevention.

Hot air can lead to major problems in people who suffer from low blood pressure. When blood pressure is less than 90-60 mmHg, in fact, you begin to feel tired, general malaise, dizziness, nausea and headache. Other symptoms are dizziness and fatigue. In severe cases, hypotension can cause fever, increased heart rate and cramps. With excessively low values, then, it could be faint with dangerous consequences. Most at risk I am pregnant women, the elderly, children and women with heavy menstrual periods. There may be one underlying health problem genetic condition or other diseases such as obesity, diabetes or cardiovascular disease. In any case, adequate nutrition can help in managing the problem.

Low blood pressure and nutrition, what you need to know

Doctors suggest low blood pressure sufferers avoid leave the house during the hottest hours and exercise when temperatures are high. Hydration, then, is essential as well as the intake of mineral salts. Excessive sweating, in fact, could cause a further drop in pressure due to the exaggerated dispersion of mineral salts.

In periods of heat, then, it is necessary to consume fresh and vitamin-rich foods. Therefore, the inclusion in the diet of pasta or rice salads, broad-leaved vegetables and vegetables with a high nutritional value. In the list of products to consume if you suffer from hypotension we insert the banana – rich in potassium and natural regulator of heartbeat and blood pressure – e dried fruit – source of magnesium able to counteract the sense of fatigue and muscle cramps.

The list of foods to consume continues

We continue with whole grains rich in vitamins B and C and mineral salts, the pomegranate source of vitamins A, B and C, beetroot – interesting source of energy – and the dark chocolate rich in epicatechin able to give elasticity to the arteries. Let’s remember against low blood pressure licorice able to immediately raise the levels if pure. We also add centrifuged fruit and vegetables preferring apple, apricots, melon, carrots, peaches and celery.

Finally, to prevent low blood pressure it is advisable avoid carbohydrate intake since they stimulate sweating and drinking too hot drinks as the heat dilates the blood vessels. Likewise it is not recommended the alcohol which dehydrates the body. Likewise, proper nutrition is recommended for those suffering from high blood pressure.