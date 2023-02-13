It’s not virtual Juve, but it’s getting closer. That of the Di Maria-Vlahovic-Chiesa trident, launched for the first time against Fiorentina, is a completely new Juve. Because the one conceived last summer and which will hardly be seen this season was a team that had to have the trio of stars up front, but which it was also supposed to revolve around Paul Pogba, with a back four to back up the talented 4-3-3. The trident thrown by Max Allegri on this occasion he instead joined a system that cannot ignore the balance found in the last period, asking for a surplus of sacrifice from the Rabiot-Locatelli pair in the midfield. However, trident had to be and trident was. Experiment that could become normal only under certain conditions, starting with the discovery of the best condition of the three points. Meanwhile, the first time went, with an Angel Di Maria still decisive, a Federico Chiesa generous as always, a Dusan Vlahovic still hunting for the best form.

TO REVIEW. It will have to be reviewed, in the sense that even without rings this formula has left a sensation: it is not easy for Juve to support it, but potentially this trident is more of a problem for the opponents. Leaving total freedom to Di Maria, for example, sooner or later the play will arrive, even with Fiorentina a flash of his was enough to find the three-point goal scored by Adrien Rabiot. By asking Chiesa to place himself from time to time where he can do the most harm or can help the team the most, the brilliance will come over time together with confidence, finding him on the pitch in the meantime represents a factor that conditions the opposing defenses in any case. Waiting for Vlahovic to find continuity, in the end he had a good ball and had even transformed it into gold before the semi-automatic offside pinched him offside with the forelock, for the rest he appeared to be the one most in difficulty. But it may only be a matter of time, sooner or later the trident Juve had to start. And the great thing, for Allegri, is that he can only get better.