PEDIATRICS IN WORRY – There are many Italian regions where pediatricians are in trouble for respiratory virus infections in childrenespecially respiratory syncytial virus bronchiolitis. What is worrying are the pediatric intensive care units, which are undersized as the Italian Society of Pediatrics Sip says. With the simultaneous circulation of other viruses such as flu, adenovirus and Covidthe situation, Sip notes, “is really difficult, with record visits to the emergency room, congestion in some hospitals and maximum bed occupancy”