Selfies with the widow Maria De Filippi they are nothing more than proof of the lack of empathy in which we are increasingly immersed. The stolen photos were meant to sideline one trophy shot to keep in their smartphone and to get it some people have even overcome the shameful inconvenience of asking a grieving woman for a photo.

Nothing is less private than a public figure’s funeral, not even the pained face of those who loved and knew him. The faces are photographed, looking for a behavior to point the finger at, such as not suffering or not crying enough. Not only journalism does its thing dirty work of information, passing from a report of the facts to descriptions of feelings hidden behind a pair of dark glasses, the public also wants its share.

The technology it made mourning social too. In fact, it no longer surprises us to read the messages of “rest in peace” under news of public figures or even of deceased Facebook friends. The last one has fallen, say the IT experts taboo digital. After sex, sickness and love, there too death enter the daily life of the network, comments and shared photos.

I’m very the shots of pain, those stolen from those present at the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, who are making the virtual squares discuss. It seems clear to many that it is not right to ask Maria De Filippi for a selfie in front of her husband’s coffin. But if it’s not right, socially accepted and indeed pointed out by the vast majority as behavior in bad taste and lack of respect, why did it happen? One might wonder what prompted people to ask for a selfie at that moment of public mourning. Let it be only one trophy shot to add at any cost to your gallery?

Funerary selfie: a historical, but changed phenomenon

I funeral selfie I’m not new to digital. In fact, the relationship between photography and the funerary environment is not new and indeed boasts a centuries-old tradition. For example, it is very common post mortem photographythe one to the deceased, the one present in cemeteries and during funerals which developed starting from the nineteenth century.

Not everyone could afford to photograph the deceased loved one, because photography was not widespread and for this reason other systems, such as paintings, were often used to immortalize the image of the person who was no longer alive. With the spread of photography in society, it has lost its direct relationship with death and has begun to represent more and more the I remember of a lived moment, therefore “alive”.

Unlike the past in which the photograph was an object for private usetoday i selfie they are a gesture marked by sharing. Even within funerary contexts their purpose is to share an experience, one moment. It is evident that part of the relationship between selfies and sharing inevitably passed through the live broadcasts commemorating public figures, state funerals or other funerary moments of sharing.

Again it was the multiplication of technology of smartphones in the hands of those present to make official live broadcasts on TV more and more an individual moment.

Taking a selfie: between selfishness and sharing

So why snap a selfie with a relative in a public event, as in the case of Maria De Filippi at the funeral of her husband Maurizio Costanzo? Criticism of those gestures defined as extreme was unleashed on social networks disrespect.

There are different feelings they arouse: from indignation to reproach for a lack of empathy – alessitimsthe opposite of empathy which does not allow you to understand a state of mind in a context – up to a pain voyeurism others. One does not exclude the other and it is perhaps the sum of these feelings and behaviors that drive people to search for one trophy shotwhich is nothing more than a violent irruption into the life of the public figure in a private moment, even if it is public like the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo.

It may therefore seem an individualistic act, also due to the very origin of the word “selfie” similar to selfish that is “selfish”, but the purpose of the selfie is not to remain in a private gallery, but to be published, shared. It is precisely this rush to share that prompted people to ask Maria De Filippi for a selfie in a place where they knew they could find her.

Rite photo: the symbol of lack of education to technology

Famous people, actors and actresses, sportsmen or more generally VIPs are considered individuals extraordinary, i.e. out of the ordinary and that are not reachable by “ordinary” people. This makes every link to them, like a photo or an autograph, a symbol object of a certain status. Alongside the fetish, which confirms to others the memory of the meeting that took place, we must add the phenomenon of window dressing and of sharing.

Death is the last of the taboos that have fallen with social media, but there is still a lot of resistance and it is evident from the criticisms made in these hours to those who have asked Maria De Filippi for a selfie. This she did not hold back and like other public figures-the case of the autograph of Gerry Scotti during her mother’s funeral – she remained composed in her public role.

The paradox of selfie with Maria De Filippi at the vigil for Maurizio Costanzo is an example of the overlapping of events and theirs shrinkage within a rectangle. The edges, that is the context, are cut off and only what is visible on the backlit screen remains. They are the consequences of one lack of privacy educationempathy and respect for others, which fail especially in situations visible through the lens of the camera or, in this case, the smartphone.