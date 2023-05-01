the true story of Labor Day

On May 1st, like every year in Italy and in many countries around the world, the Workers Day o Labour day. The date of this anniversary is not accidental and refers to the facts that led workers on American streets to strike against exploitation in the workplace.

Labor Day, today celebrated with the traditional big concert in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome, was “canonized” in Paris on 20 July 1889. What is called a “feast”, however, was born in the blood of a struggle for the rights of those who worked and which, in squares and in the streets, he lost his life in clashes with the police. Labor Day was born out of events in the USA, but today “Labor Day” – as it is called – is held on the first Monday of September, differentiating itself from other countries.

There are those who wonder if it still makes sense to remember the Workers Day May 1 or if the system has now changed in favor of them. However, abandoning the “party” would mean that there is no longer any reason to worry about working conditions in our country and, in hindsight, this is not the case. On 1 May 2023 the Meloni government will present the Work decreea symbolic gesture and which according to some commentators serves to weaken May 1st and to pit the working poor against the jobless poor.

The origins of May 1st: the history of workers’ struggles

The May 1st Labor Day is linked to the demonstrations held in Chicago in May 1886. The first forms of workers’ protest actually originated already in 1880, but the largest grouping of workers was reached only in 1886, when the mobilization involved 12,000 factories and 400,000 workers. The motto was:

8 hours of work.

8 hours of leisure.

8 hours of sleep.

Il May 3, 1886 workers gathered in front of the factory gates of McCormick agricultural machinery of the city of Chicago. The procession hosted over 80,000 people and soon got out of control, ending up in tragedy. To disperse the crowd of demonstrators, the forces of order fired and caused casualties and numerous injuries. The next day (May 4) near theHaymarket Square, a bomb was thrown that killed a policeman. The gesture – the origin of which is unknown – provoked a new barrage of blows and the blame fell on 7 men, who were later sentenced to death in August 1887 by hanging.

May 1st in Italy: does it still make sense to get together?

Since 1891, on the same day in Italy, Cuba, Russia, China, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey and in various states of the European Union, the Workers Day. The institution of this date was ratified by the socialist delegates during the Second International held in the French capital in 1889.

Since its establishment the May 1, 1891 sees a single strong setback, namely in conjunction with the twenty years of fascism. Starting from 1923, in fact, Labor Day was abolished, or rather, it merged into the Christmas of Rome, or April 21, which we know as the legendary date of foundation of the capital in 753 BC. C. In 1947 the Labor and Workers Day was celebrated again.

However, a bloody event occurred in conjunction with this restoration. The May 1, 1947 occurred what has gone down in history as the massacre of Portella della Ginestra, a mountain resort in the municipality of Piana degli Albanesi, in the Province of Palermo. In fact, around 2,000 workers, mostly peasants, had gathered here to celebrate the anniversary by protesting against landownership in favor of the occupation of uncultivated lands. On that occasion, however, the bandit Salvatore Giuliano together with his men – at the hands of local politicians who wanted to stop the protests – he fired into the crowd causing carnage: 11 dead27 injured.

Il 1° maggio it still makes sense and coming together to demand improved working conditions is still essential. In 2023 Italy has not abandoned in the past masses of workers exploited under the system of illegal hiring, undeclared work and precarious employment. Systems that do not allow for a dignified life and that oppose, even through well-known public and political figures, the debates on minimum salary o alla short working week. Work has changed and so has the manifesto of a May 1st increasingly focused on the person and then on the worker.