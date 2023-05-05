The truth about asparagus: Expert assesses price and ecological balance

Price and life cycle assessment: Nutrition expert uncovers the truth about asparagus
Thursday, 05/04/2023, 10:05
Expensive, ecologically questionable and yet in great demand: nutrition expert Uwe Knop devotes himself to the mysterious hype surrounding asparagus. After these five questions and answers, you will think about the “luxury vegetable” in a new way.
Why is asparagus so expensive compared to other vegetables?
The harvest is much more complex, as much more careful, filigree and experienced manual work is required because the asparagus is fragile and fragile – and for this mostly temporary workers have to be brought from Eastern Europe because the costs for local workers increase the already high asparagus price even further would let.
What is the ecological balance of asparagus and what effects does its production have on the climate?
Asparagus from unheated fields in the region has a comparatively good climate balance compared to imported asparagus from Spain, Greece and South America or German “March early asparagus” from heated fields. All “climate-conscious asparagus aficionados” should therefore buy now (May/June) from their local retailer. That shouldn’t be difficult either, because more than 80% of our asparagus comes from Germany – and therefore the “slender noble spears” are also the vegetable with the largest cultivation area in this country.
What role do harvest workers play in asparagus production and why is their work so time-consuming?
They are of elementary importance because their industrious, experienced manual work is irreplaceable for the “white luxury vegetables” on German plates for economic reasons. But low-paid foreign temporary workers, who are brought in by buses and quartered in shared accommodation for days or weeks and who bend down to harvest asparagus in German fields in wind and weather, this outdated picture of reality meets with resistance, especially among the socially more sensitive younger generations. As a result, consumption is falling, especially in this group – because asparagus has suffered a certain amount of image damage with the stigma of “social inequality”.
How does the nutritional value of asparagus compare to other vegetables?
Basically, asparagus is an energy-free and quite nutritious “press water rod” – and thus on about the same level as cucumbers, tomatoes and lettuce. Asparagus is one of those expensive “luxury vegetables” that no one needs to survive, but simply tastes “nice to have”. You should be aware of this when buying not only asparagus, but also many non-nutritional vegetables: they sometimes use a lot of resources, but hardly provide any energy or essential nutrients.
Are there sustainable alternatives to asparagus that offer similar culinary experiences?
Green asparagus is sustainable in the sense of “more entertaining enjoyment”, which one likes to repeat. Because you don’t have to peel it, it’s easier to work with and there are more culinary uses. But the climate probably doesn’t care whether it’s green or white if it comes from the region naturally sun-ripened.
About the expert
Uwe Knop, born in 1972, is a qualified nutritionist, author and speaker for lectures at professional associations, companies and medical training courses. His book “
Lose weight successfully and stay slim” was published by Springer Verlag.