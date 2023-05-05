The truth about asparagus: Expert assesses price and ecological balance

Thursday, 05/04/2023, 10:05

Expensive, ecologically questionable and yet in great demand: nutrition expert Uwe Knop devotes himself to the mysterious hype surrounding asparagus. After these five questions and answers, you will think about the “luxury vegetable” in a new way.

Why is asparagus so expensive compared to other vegetables?

The harvest is much more complex, as much more careful, filigree and experienced manual work is required because the asparagus is fragile and fragile – and for this mostly temporary workers have to be brought from Eastern Europe because the costs for local workers increase the already high asparagus price even further would let.

What is the ecological balance of asparagus and what effects does its production have on the climate?

Asparagus from unheated fields in the region has a comparatively good climate balance compared to imported asparagus from Spain, Greece and South America or German “March early asparagus” from heated fields. All “climate-conscious asparagus aficionados” should therefore buy now (May/June) from their local retailer. That shouldn’t be difficult either, because more than 80% of our asparagus comes from Germany – and therefore the “slender noble spears” are also the vegetable with the largest cultivation area in this country.

What role do harvest workers play in asparagus production and why is their work so time-consuming?

They are of elementary importance because their industrious, experienced manual work is irreplaceable for the “white luxury vegetables” on German plates for economic reasons. But low-paid foreign temporary workers, who are brought in by buses and quartered in shared accommodation for days or weeks and who bend down to harvest asparagus in German fields in wind and weather, this outdated picture of reality meets with resistance, especially among the socially more sensitive younger generations. As a result, consumption is falling, especially in this group – because asparagus has suffered a certain amount of image damage with the stigma of “social inequality”.