The truth about carbohydrates: expert clears up with prejudices

What are carbohydrates and what role do they play in our diet?

Along with protein and fat, carbohydrates are one of the three macronutrients in our diet. Structurally, they consist of different sugar molecules, which the body breaks down into the smallest sugar molecules, glucose. The brain in particular needs glucose to function optimally. Carbohydrates are therefore the most efficient source of energy for our body. However, they are not essential, so the body does not necessarily need them to survive, as it can also gain energy from protein and fats through metabolic processes.

Is it true that carbohydrates make you fat?

A problem in today’s media landscape is that carbohydrates are often seen as “uncool” and have been stigmatized as fattening by the low-carb marketing hype. To put it more simply, long-term weight gain results from excessive calorie intake that exceeds individual energy expenditure. So, eating more calories than your body burns can lead to weight gain, regardless of the nutrient source, be it carbohydrates, fats, or proteins.

Sweets high in sugar, fast food, ready meals and sodas are already high in calories. The high sugar content also leads to sharp fluctuations in blood sugar, which can affect feelings of hunger and lead to eating more food overall. The culprit is not the carbohydrates, but much more the sugar.

Are carbohydrates really bad for our health?

Basically, carbohydrates are not bad for our health. On the contrary: They are an important source of energy and therefore play an important role in our diet. However, there are certain metabolic disorders and diseases in which a carbohydrate-restricted diet can help to specifically relieve symptoms. However, these are isolated cases that cannot be transferred to the general public. The amount and type of carbohydrates consumed is therefore important for healthy, nutrition-conscious people.

What types of carbohydrates are there and which ones should you prefer?

There are different types of carbohydrates that differ in their chemical structure and how they affect the body. In general, complex and simple carbohydrates are distinguished.

Complex carbohydrates are found in whole grains (e.g. whole wheat bread, oatmeal), legumes (e.g. beans, lentils), vegetables and fruit. In addition to the chemical sugar compounds, they also contain dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals, which means that they form complex molecular chains. As a result, the body has to expend more energy to break these chains, which keeps blood sugar levels more stable and creates a longer-lasting feeling of satiety. This type of carbohydrate is preferable in a balanced diet and should make up the bulk of the carbohydrates consumed.

Simple carbohydrates, on the other hand, are mainly found in sugary foods and drinks, such as B. Sweets, soft drinks, cakes and biscuits. However, they are also found in white flour products such as bread. They consist of simple, short molecular chains. These are broken down and absorbed more quickly by the body, which leads to a significant increase in blood sugar. Whenever there is a sharp increase in blood sugar, it then falls rapidly again due to the high insulin release. The result is a drop in performance, tiredness and cravings.

If fruit is a complex carbohydrate, can you eat as much of it as you like?

Even if fruit is of course super healthy and contains many important vitamins and fiber, its consumption should not be overdone. As is so often the case with fruit, the dose makes the poison. Fruit contains a natural sugar, fructose, which travels with the blood to the liver, where it is converted into energy.

Unlike glucose, which is indispensable for generating energy in the cells, the body does not depend on the supply of fructose. Unlike in the case of glucose, the uptake of fructose in the liver is not regulated. So if too much fructose is consumed that the body cannot use in the form of energy, it will be converted into fat.

For example, regular consumption of increased fruit or other foods with added fructose can lead to an excess of fructose in the liver, which can promote fatty liver. With the amount of one apple, one pear, one kiwi and a handful of grapes, the daily limit of 30 grams of fructose has already been reached. 200-300g of fruit per day should therefore be the limit. However, there are also clear differences in the sugar content of fruit. Soft fruit, papaya, plums or apricots are relatively low in sugar. On the other hand, pears, apples, bananas, tangerines, mangoes, pineapples and exotic fruits are real sugar bombs

How should carbohydrates be incorporated into a balanced diet?

Unless there are health restrictions, carbohydrates should be part of a balanced diet, as they are an important source of energy for the body. For most people, carbohydrate consumption of 40-50% of energy needs makes sense. The focus should be on complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, oatmeal or potatoes. In addition, a sufficient portion of fruit and vegetables (approx. 300-500g) should be consumed per day so that the body has sufficient dietary fiber, minerals and vitamins. Meals should be paired with lean sources of protein and healthy fats. How high the individual total need for food is depends on factors such as age, gender, muscle mass and activity level.

How much sugar is unhealthy?

There is no universal amount of sugar that is considered unhealthy for all people, as the upper limit for sugar consumption depends on individual factors such as age, gender, physical activity, metabolism and health status.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that sugar consumption should account for less than 10% of total daily calorie intake. Ideally, consumption should even be limited to less than 5% for additional health benefits. For an adult with an average energy intake of 2000 kcal, this equates to around 25-50 grams of sugar per day.

However, it is important to note that not all types of sugar are created equal. The decisive factor is the blood sugar reaction that is triggered in the body. Natural sugars, such as those found in fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, tend to be better metabolized than refined or added sugars. It is therefore advisable to reduce the consumption of products with added sugar and instead focus on a diet with as little processed food as possible.

What are the risks of consuming too much sugar?

High sugar consumption leads to a sharp rise in blood sugar. The body lowers this high blood sugar level by releasing insulin. However, if the body has to release large amounts of insulin very frequently due to high sugar consumption, this can impair the insulin sensitivity of the cells in the long term, which can promote the development of type 2 diabetes. But metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases and obesity can also be the result of excessive sugar consumption.

