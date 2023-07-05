The Truth About Eating Carbohydrates in the Evening: Debunking the Myths

Is it true that it would be better not to eat carbohydrates in the evening? Does eating pasta for dinner make you fat? Do you have to cut out sugar and carbohydrates after 6pm to lose weight? We bet that at least once in your life you will all have heard someone demonize the consumption of carbohydrates at dinner and maybe you will have some doubts.

This is a very widespread belief, even among sportsmen, which however has no significant scientific basis, even if it is obvious, as we often remember, that it cannot be generalized in an absolute sense.

In this episode of our regular column on nutrition we try to clarify this topic, as always with the help of Francesco Pasqualoni Nutritionist biologist, great sports fan and author of the book “Nutrition, integration and body composition”.

Carbohydrates are the best source of energy for athletes

The demonization of carbohydrates at dinner is based above all on the belief that there is no time to “burn them off” by doing activities, given that you go to sleep shortly after and therefore it is easier for sugars to be transformed into fats.

In reality, however, it is essential to remember two key factors:

– The body continues to consume energy even during sleep. Nocturnal energy expenditure is not very different from that of those who carry out sedentary jobs or rest on the sofa;

– Losing weight or gaining weight depends on the caloric balance in the medium term, not only on what and how much you eat for dinner.

To be clear, if for a sedentary, overweight person who is trying to lose weight, a reduction in carbohydrates at dinner may be sensible, for an active athlete the matter is quite different.

Carbohydrates are our body’s best source of energy; a sportsman cannot do without it. They are used to replenish the glycogen used during training during the day, or to accumulate the one needed for the next day’s outing.

The greater the commitment in the saddle, the higher the amount of carbohydrates introduced must be, as we have described in the article below:

Without the right amount of carbohydrates, it is difficult to obtain high performance, recovery is poor and, moreover, you risk catabolizing your muscles. In fact, whenever there are too few carbohydrates available, the body will create the ones it needs by transforming the amino acids that make up the muscles into sugars.

In short, eating too much is bad, but eating too little is not good for you, especially for a sportsman.

It’s not the when, but the how much that makes you fat

It is not the type of food or the time of day in which it is consumed that makes you fat, but the total amount. We gain weight with any food eaten in quantities greater than necessary, since the body, by not using it, will transform it into deposit fats. This happens with carbohydrates, but also with proteins, regardless of whether they are consumed for lunch or dinner. To lose weight, therefore, it is necessary to introduce, in the long run, fewer calories than we consume.

To simplify as much as possible, if you stop eating carbohydrates at dinner but devour a 1 kg T-bone steak every night, you will hardly lose weight (as well as having other side effects…).

It is equally obvious, however, that foods are not all the same. It is important to eat with common sense, find the correct balance between macronutrients and, above all, favor healthy and digestible foods. In the specific case of carbohydrates, it is preferable to choose foods with a medium-low glycemic index, even better if wholemeal, and reduce the consumption of sweets and simple sugars, which increase the production of insulin, that is the hormone that tends to convert sugars into fats.

Finally, if you struggle to fall asleep or have a disturbed sleep, the right amount of carbohydrates at dinner could even help you rest better. One more reason not to give up carbohydrates in the evening, as long as they are in the right quantities.

