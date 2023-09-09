The Truth About Quick Weight Loss: Why it’s a Risky Approach

Trying to lose weight quickly – iFood.it

Hoping to lose weight quickly enough but in a healthy way is a very tempting but ultimately vain hope. The idea of losing weight quickly involves a conceptual error. Bottom line: Healthy weight loss cannot be achieved quickly.

It is good to be on guard from those who promise such solutions: if we embark on diets that promise fast but healthy weight loss, everything we will find waiting for us at the end of the diet will not be what we believed in, but we will have bad surprises.

In fact, if we have lost a lot of weight too quickly, not only will the results on the scale not be long-lasting, but what is worse are the nutritional imbalances which we are facing.

If we want to avoid the failure of a diet not only regarding the kilos we will gain back at the end but also for the emotional backlash that we will face, we must try to understand that those who try to dupe us with quick and miraculous solutions are not doing so for our own good and for the benefit of our health.

How to lose weight correctly

The ideal weight loss for an average person should be between 0.5 and 1% of your body weight during each week of the diet. If you follow a diet that includes a correct calorie deficit every week, what you get is a real loss and loss of body fat while lean mass is not affected during the diet.

On the contrary, if we put it into practice drastic calorie cuts or we eliminate carbohydrates or other food groups for example, all we would obtain instead will be a loss of water and lean mass.

What to focus on when we want to lose weight

The most important aspect to consider is not the speed of weight loss but the long-term effectiveness of the food plan that we decide to follow to lose weight, together with the safety of following a balanced diet that guarantees us an adequate intake of nutrients for our health.

What matters therefore is not the number of kilos we lose in the shortest possible time, but the fact of not gaining the weight back in the future that we lost. For these reasons, we are always wary of those who promise quick weight loss: let’s focus on the long term and on health and our weight will also benefit.

