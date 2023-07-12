The Truth About Speeding Up Your Metabolism and Losing Weight Fast

Title: The Pitfalls of Flash Diets: How to Effectively Boost Metabolism and Lose Weight Safely

Summer is here, and people are frantically searching for ways to speed up their metabolism and shed those extra pounds before hitting the beach. However, the abundance of fad diets flooding newspapers, the internet, and social media can make it difficult to navigate a safe and effective weight loss journey.

The latest trend in the weight loss industry is the so-called “metabolic diet,” which promises to revitalize metabolism and achieve rapid weight loss without compromising lean muscle mass. But is this approach truly effective, and more importantly, is it safe?

To address these concerns, we consulted with Dr. Federica Grandi, a dietitian, and Dr. Laila Pansera, a nutritionist biologist at the Center for Eating Disorders and the Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Service of the San Pietro Polyclinic.

Before delving into the metabolic diet, it is essential to understand the concept of basal metabolic rate (BMR). BMR refers to the amount of energy (measured in calories) that the body consumes at rest to maintain vital metabolic functions, such as respiration, circulation, and digestion.

The experts emphasize that BMR varies from person to person due to multiple factors, including weight, height, sex, age, and body composition. Additionally, our daily energy expenditure is influenced by our level of physical activity, such as sports, walks, and work-related tasks. Hormonal and physiological factors also affect metabolism, with older individuals generally experiencing slower metabolisms.

Regrettably, strict diets and prolonged caloric restrictions can lower BMR. Our metabolism is adaptable and reduces its energy consumption in response to dietary restrictions. Drastic and unbalanced diets initially lead to weight loss, primarily through the loss of fat and lean mass. However, the body eventually adjusts by entering energy-saving mode, leading to difficulties in further weight loss and facilitating weight gain, primarily in the form of fat, when normal eating habits are resumed.

The metabolic diet, which involves a drastic reduction in carbohydrates and an increase in fat and protein consumption, is gaining popularity. However, the experts caution against this approach as it fails to promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. Eliminating or severely reducing carbohydrates, which are the primary fuel for our bodies, may yield temporary weight loss results but will also contribute to the further breakdown of lean muscle mass and a slower metabolism.

So how can we effectively boost our metabolism and reach our desired weight goals in a healthy manner? Dr. Grandi and Dr. Pansera recommend two main elements: physical activity and a well-balanced Mediterranean-style diet.

In terms of physical activity, they suggest engaging in structured aerobic exercises such as running or brisk walking. Maintaining good muscle mass, particularly for individuals aged 50 and above, ensures an active metabolism. For those who have experienced slowed metabolisms due to dietary restrictions, reintroducing proper nutrition and incorporating suitable physical activities with the guidance of professionals can help restore a healthy basal metabolic rate.

In terms of diet, the experts emphasize the importance of a balanced breakfast, proper hydration, regular snacks throughout the day, and main meals consisting of a combination of carbohydrates, proteins, good fats, and fibers. This Mediterranean-style diet, when paired with consistent physical activity, provides the body with all the necessary nutrients and supports a healthy metabolism.

In conclusion, while flash diets may promise quick weight loss, they often have detrimental effects on our metabolism. To achieve sustainable weight loss and maintain a healthy metabolism, it is crucial to prioritize regular physical activity, adopt a well-balanced diet, and consult professionals. By following these guidelines, individuals can achieve their desired weight goals effectively and safely.