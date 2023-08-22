The truth about the new foreclosure of current accounts in fiscal delegation is what has already officially changed recently

What is the truth about the new foreclosure of current accounts in the tax delegation (approved at the beginning of August) that is scaring many? Work has begun on the definition of the new tax reform after the approval of the text of the tax delegation on 4 August which gives the government the mandate, within 24 months, to intervene on numerous tax issues.

And important changes are feared on the foreclosure for those who do not pay taxes or have other debts to the tax authorities.

In fact, there has been talk for some time about the possibility of checking and foreclosing current accounts for those who do not pay their debts regularly, but after various discussions and controversies, here are some clarifications provided on the matter.

Foreclosure of current accounts in the new tax reform the truth

According to the new tax reform, the government could allow the Revenue Agency and institutional subjects to access taxpayers’ current accounts with the so-called forced levy to regularize payments of unpaid taxes and fines.

It would have been the leader of Italy, Viva Matteo Renzi, who spoke of the new forced withdrawal from current accounts that the Meloni government would like to introduce in the tax reform, announcing, at the same time, the intention to present an amendment to cancel this measure.

Actually in the new tax reform there is no forced levy on current accounts for the settlement of debts possibly contracted by citizens but the possibility of checking them to verify that there is money.

In particular, as explained by the Deputy Minister of Economy Leo, the new tax reform discusses the new possibility for the government to enhance collection also through the rationalization and automation of the procedure for foreclosing current accounts but only with systems for verifying whether there are it’s the money in current accounts and therefore a possible foreclosure on an account can be successful or, on the contrary, have no effect. In any case, there would be all the protections provided for debtors.

And hand in hand with this possible novelty would also go the progressive overcoming of the role, which could be achieved by extending the notice of executive assessment also to other types of payments which provide, before the role and the payment notice, the notification of a deed to the debtor.

The government’s goal is to speed up the collection process and to reduce the timing, thus facilitating the payment of debts.

While waiting to understand how the foreclosure game will close with the new tax reform, the Cartabia reform has already provided for changes for seizures by modifying the executive process for current account seizures, houses and other assets with the new electronic search system for assets and credits to be seized.

According to what has been established, since last March 1st, in fact, the creditor to execute the search for assets to be seized debtors must submit a formal request to the bailiff to identify them in the tax and social security databases.

The new system for foreclosing current accounts, houses and other assets is based on cross-referencing all the data held by the various databases and allows bailiffs to access the financial administration’s databases to search electronically for the assets to be attached, whether it is current accounts or tangible assets, at the request of a creditor or to submit the asset to insolvency proceedings at the request of the trustee.

