the truth that everyone should know

If you want to maximize your results you will have to get into this habit while walking, the results are amazing!

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

The search for physical well-being and the ideal shape is a goal that unites many people, especially in view of the summer in which the attention to the line is always growing. However, not everyone knows that to lose weight and keep fit it is not necessarily necessary to attend a gym or undergo drastic diets, in fact, the constancy and determination to put one foot in front of the other on an ongoing basis is enough to obtain incredible results. . There is a truth that everyone should know about walking as a tool to lose weight and improve your well-being that we are ready to reveal to you!

8000 quick steps, this is the daily secret to reach your best shape!

The walking is a physical activity that can be practiced by anyone, regardless of age, gender or health conditions and, to maximize its benefits, it is sufficient to follow some general guidelines that will make this simple practice even more effective. For adults of both sexes, aged between 18 and 65, lThe ideal goal would be to take at least 8,000 steps a daybut walking briskly. Over the age of 65 it is natural to slow down a bit, but it is important to try never to go below 6000 daily steps anyway.

Per transforming a simple walk into a walk aimed at weight loss, it will be enough to work on the speed and frequency of the step. The aim is to subject the body to light stress, which stimulates the cardiovascular system and promotes the consumption of calories, without however causing excessive fatigue or endangering health.

To obtain the maximum benefits from walking, it is therefore important to gradually increase the speed with which you proceed, always keeping your breathing and heart rate under control. A simple but effective system that will make your daily outings a real fat burning workout that will make you notice the difference in just a few weeks.