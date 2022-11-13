Last March Fedez he stated that he discovered following tests that he had a very rare pancreatic cancer. The Milanese rapper did not hide his illness, he has repeatedly talked about it on social media, updating his fans on his health conditions. Just a few days ago in an episode of Muschio Selvaggio, a Youtube talk conducted by himself and Luis Sal, he vented by declaring that for him the tumor was not a source of personal improvement, as it often is for many. “They tell you that when you get sick you discover the meaning of life, but since I got sick I have become depressed, a worse being, me, after cancer. Why should I be a better person? ‘

On Instagram Fedez is back to talk about his cpost-operative doctor, which at first made an impression on him and that now reminds him that we are passengers, for this we must enjoy the day: «I don’t know which of you has scars and the same thing happened to him, but at first I repudiated her a bit. I looked in the mirror and didn’t like it. But in this period I managed to see it as a value added because actually every morning that I wash it reminds me how much we are passing through and how much we need to enjoy the day. I wanted to tell you: we must be proud of our scars “

Fedez will talk about the "ugly evil" and tumors at the time of social media today at 6 pm at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan (entrance via Olona 6) at the end of Tempo della Salute, an event organized by Corriere della Sera and Corriere Salute. With him will be the surgeon who operated on him, Massimo Falconi, an expert in pancreatic surgery at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.