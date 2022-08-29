Fedez he is fine: 5 months after the most difficult period of his life, the Milanese rapper has returned to his everyday life. After he was diagnosed with a pancreatic cancer a long hospital stay began, made up of complicated moments faced in the warmth of home, with his wife at his side Chiara Ferragni and his sons Leone and Vittoria. And despite the delicacy of the story, there are still those who, among the Ferragnez haters, joke and minimize on the subject. One thing that sent Fedez into a rage. Come on Instagramhe vented.

Read also> Chiara Ferragni, Fedez returns to the hospital: «Check-up before the holidays gone. Grateful to the staff of Professor Falconi’s “pancreas” department “

The social attack on Chiara Ferragni

The activist Serena Mazzinialways ready to analyze the dark sides of social networks, as reported by the his Instagram profilehe lashes out at the last TikTok by Chiara Ferragni. After the latest events that have seen the influencer at the center of the struggles for social rights, Ferragni writes: «I’m afraid to think that the struggles for women’s rights have not been enough; that in 2022 we still want to decide on the body of women “, she declares, adding:” We continue to fight “. And these statements by her have led Serena Mazzini to rise up in the face of what for her is inadmissible because a weakening of the political debate.

The activist’s invitation, she writes herself, is to see her in the streets to fight the minimum wage, assets, the cancellation of private jets, the right to housing and the right to health. Certainly a legitimate and legitimate answer, were it not for that last remark that turns out to be an attack on Fedez and that the latter has not really digested. Serena Mazzini, in fact, writes: “Right to health, which is real, because even us mere mortals would like to defeat cancer in 3 days instead of waiting for a colonoscopy for 7 months”.

The hard outburst of Fedez

Fedez he did not like the arrow launched at all and replied in rhyme: “It is not the first time that this ‘activist’, supported by journalists and artists, plays on my illness, saying that I would be cured in 3 days from a cancer as if it was all a joke. Playing on my recovery as if it were a fault moreover, without knowing that I was operated on urgently through the national health system like any common mortal “, he writes infuriated.

But that’s not all. Because the anger for what you have read is so much and too much. And then he continues: «If only you knew the consequences of an intervention that has irreversible consequences, perhaps you would not joke about it to make your desire for social criticism more piqued. I am not healed in 3 days. But to the human stupidity sometimes there is no cure “. Then Fedez turns to all his followers apologizing for the outburst: «I know what I’ve been through and I don’t wish it to anyone. But above all I would never allow myself to mock or belittle in this way. Even if he were to be the richest bitch on this planet. ‘

Last updated: Monday 29 August 2022, 20:42



© breaking latest news