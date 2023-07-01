The Tumor Metabolism Atlas sheds light on how tumors work. « Medicine in the Library

An atlas that catalogs gene activity and levels of small molecules called metabolites in tumor samples offers a new way to identify the underlying mechanisms of cancer, according to researchers at the Weill Cornell Medicine e del Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The researchers, who have published their work in “Nature Metabolism“, created the Cancer Atlas of Metabolic Profiles (CAMP) by combining new and existing datasets on metabolites and gene activity. The Atlas contains data from 988 tumor control and normal tissue samples in 11 different cancer types. The scientists’ analysis of the data revealed two broad classes of gene-metabolite connections that point to mechanisms at work between cancer types.

“This new atlas will help us build a basic understanding of how tumors work,” said study co-senior author Dr. Jan Krumsiek.

“Our work addresses the fundamental question of how changes in metabolite levels and gene expression levels are coordinated“said Dr. Ed Reznick. “The answer we provide is beautiful and nuanced: This coordination emerges in tandem from the molecular action of genetically encoded enzymes and their metabolic substrates, as well as from the presence of metabolically unique immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.”.

Read the full text of the article:

A multimodal atlas of tumour metabolism reveals the architecture of gene–metabolite covariation.

Benedetti E, Liu EM, Tang C, et al.

Nat Metab. 2023;5(6):1029-1044. doi: 10.1038/s42255-023-00817-8

The CAMP is publicly available for download on Zenodo (https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.7150252) and can be interactively explored at https://rezniklab.shinyapps.io/CAMP-shiny-app/.

Source: Weill Cornell Medicine

