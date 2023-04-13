Tupperware products for sale in the United States (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The famous food container company has great difficulties and risks bankruptcy: door-to-door sales no longer work, competition is high and plastic is a problem

Tupperware, a well-known US company that produces plastic containers for food, announced last Friday that it had “substantial doubts” about its possibilities of being able to continue to operate. The company then risks bankruptcy, due to a continuous reduction in revenues and the current cash shortage. The announcement, which includes the possibility of delisting on the New York Stock Exchange and drastic measures such as real estate sales and job cuts, caused a 50 percent drop in the value of its shares on Monday, not compensated from the slight increase in the following days.

Tupperware has a history spanning 77 years, it had become famous in the 1950s thanks to a direct “door to door” sales model of its products, but it had already been in great economic difficulty for some years, precisely because of the limitations of this tool of sale, as well as due to an increasingly fierce and cheap competition in the field of food storage containers. The pandemic and the consequent lockdowns, with the majority of families returning to cooking at home, had caused an unexpected increase in sales and above all in the company’s stock market value, which however proved to be ephemeral in the long term.

Tupperware distributes its products in 70 countries, production takes place mostly in the United States, but also in Mexico, Brazil and Belgium: revenues had been $1.6 billion in 2021, but sales dropped significantly in 2022 . At the same time, its network of direct sellers has also greatly reduced (18 percent less than the previous year in 2022 alone). The company continues to sell primarily through online and direct marketing channels on its website, but signed a distribution deal through supermarket chain Target in October 2022, in an effort to target a younger audience, which doesn’t seem like it. have given the desired results.

Tupperware was founded in 1946 by chemist Earl Tupper but sales only kicked off in the 1950s, when Tupper hired Brownie Wise as secretary and gave her the task of hiring a network of women to sponsor and sell the plastic containers and hermetic lids he had invented. The so-called “Home Party Plan” method was born: a Tupperware representative hired housewives, and then also working women, to organize parties at home or at work where Tupperware products were presented and sold. The guests were friends, neighbors and colleagues who were shown the products in an informal and pleasant atmosphere. The landlady received a gift in return, which also depended on the success of the sales.

This model has been carried forward until today, alongside a more common sale through the dedicated site, but over the decades it has proved less and less suitable for changes in society and above all for involving new generations of sellers and consumers. Tupperware, which for decades has been the undisputed leader in the sector – so much so that in Italy (and elsewhere) the company name is often used to generically indicate any plastic food container – today has to deal with double competition: that of cheaper products with similar functions, and that of brands in the same sector with a design and image considered more modern.

Another problem concerns the very nature of the product: especially for younger consumers, the growing attention towards the use of products with a lower environmental impact has made Tupperware plastic a problem.

In recent years, the company has changed three managing directors in five years: the last one, Miguel Fernandez, has launched a program to make its offer more environmentally sustainable and above all to expand the range of products, extending it to all tools from kitchen.

However, innovations and commercial agreements to increase sales networks have not made it possible to permanently reverse the negative trend, which was also influenced by the lockdowns in China, which made a market that has become increasingly important in recent years inaccessible. Tupperware said it has initiated a radical restructuring, as well as the renegotiation of some debts, in an attempt to secure a future for the company, which however remains in jeopardy.

