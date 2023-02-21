Home Health The Turin-Cremonese 2-2 report cards: Sanabria, when a goal from a penalty is not enough
The votes for the protagonists of the challenge valid for the 23rd day of Serie A TIM 2022/2023

Turin-Cremonese ends, it’s time for the report cards. It ends in a draw which cannot satisfy the Juric gang (HERE HIS WORDS IN LECTURE): at home against the last in the standings the grenades take the lead, then they are overturned by two great goals from Tsadjout and Valeri. The grenade team seems to skid, then Singo limits the damage and makes it 2-2, but seventh place slips away from the hands of the grenades.

As for the singles, Sanabria (HIS WORDS HERE) is a cross and a delight because he scores yes from a penalty, but lacks at least a couple of good opportunities. Milinkovic-Savic scores two great goals. Aina gets booked, will miss the derby.

