Turin-Cremonese ends, it’s time for the report cards. It ends in a draw which cannot satisfy the Juric gang (HERE HIS WORDS IN LECTURE): at home against the last in the standings the grenades take the lead, then they are overturned by two great goals from Tsadjout and Valeri. The grenade team seems to skid, then Singo limits the damage and makes it 2-2, but seventh place slips away from the hands of the grenades.