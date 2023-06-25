The turning point of the big brands (Bmw, Lexus, Volvo, etc), at least one new car in the range at truly affordable prices

There are numerous novelties in the house BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, Volvo which go under the sign of innovation and acceptance of market requests with models in the price range between 25 and 30,000 euros. This is a policy of contrast to brands such as Dacia and Dr which are already well positioned in this market segment and which are improving the quality of the car while maintaining a low price. The same strategy, moreover, for the various Alfa Romeos and Lancias. On the launch pad there are new cars in the range at truly affordable prices that we want to explore in detail:

Bmw Mercedes Lexus Range Rover Volvo

Bmw

Unlike Mercedes, which offers customers a choice between a traditional S-Class and an EQS with a completely different design, BMW won’t go that route. For the Bavarian brand, the goal is to provide a range of different drives while maintaining a consistent design without major deviations. It is a broader strategy that involves the launch of new models at affordable prices. But how accessible? We are talking about SUVs with a cost positioning between 20,000 and 30,000 euros.

A prime example of this philosophy can be found in the Bmw iVision Dee, a hyper-technological concept. It is a mid-size sedan with similar dimensions to the 3 Series, featuring an unobtrusive kidney grille that can disappear thanks to the lighting. The rest of the bodywork also features a minimalist aesthetic, with a few simple lines running through the vehicle.

Mercedes

Il new B-Suv from Mercedes it will adopt an 800 V charging architecture system, which will allow to restore from 10 to 80% of autonomy in just 30 minutes using a high-power 350 kW socket. The vehicle’s battery will be of considerable capacity, with a capacity of 100 kWh and an estimated range of approximately 450 kilometers in optimal conditions. It is possible that the car will also be offered in a hybrid version, which would combine elements of luxury and off-road capability in the context of electric vehicles.

The new SUV is still being evaluated by Mercedes-Benz, but if approved, it will become the fifth entry luxury model of the company. Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce four more models over the next three years. This strategy aims to make the brand more accessible and to conquer new market segments that have so far remained excluded. The expected price for the new 2023 Mercedes B-SUV could be around 25,000 euros.

Lexus

Il new Lexus LBX it is an advancement in Lexus’ corporate strategy, which focuses on producing premium vehicles with cutting-edge technology and a high-quality driving experience. The sophisticated design, advanced technology and sustainable approach of the LBX model place it as one of the most interesting proposals in its market segment. Lexus LBX 2023 will be based on the GA-B platform, which is also used for the Toyota Yaris Cross. But the design will be unique, with a rear featuring a line of LED lights that embrace the entire tailgate. The front will be distinguished by sharp headlights and an hourglass grille, a distinctive element in the design of all Lexus cars.

The dimensions of the LBX they will not differ much from those of the Toyota Yaris Cross, with a length of about 4.18 meters, a width of 1.77 meters and a height of 1.60 meters. It is assumed that the price of the Lexus LBX could vary between 28,000 and 30,000 euros, but incentives could be applied that would make it available even at 25,000 euros.

Range Rover

The new Range Rover Velar for 2023 it has undergone important innovations both from an aesthetic and functional point of view. Among the important features, the new Pixel LED headlights with an ultra-thin profile stand out, which also involved an update of the passenger compartment with the installation of a new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen integrated in the center console.

The range of novelties also extends to the technical specifications, with the plug-in hybrid version capable of offering an all-electric driving range of up to 64 kilometres, thanks to the adoption of a larger capacity lithium-ion battery equal to 19.2 kWh . The base price of the vehicle is around 48,000 euros, but discounts are available to help bring the cost down.

Volvo

Volvo is about to launch its brand new model on the market XC20. Although the C-segment is traditionally the most attractive in Europe for the renowned Scandinavian carmaker, the growing sales success in the crossover market has caught the company’s attention. Volvo is focusing its efforts on ensuring that the car’s dimensions feel typical of a compact crossover. There additional width will have a limited visual impact, while the additional weight and frontal area may slightly affect the performance and efficiency of the vehicle. Volvo offers a wide range of engines, including the new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine from the four-cylinder Drive-E engine family.

This power unit can be installed in any vehicle in the range and is expected to deliver over 152hp in its most powerful configuration. In order to make these technologies accessible to a wider audience compared to currently available plug-in hybrid models, Volvo is developing additional electrified drivetrain solutions. The expected price for the new XC20 is around 30,000 euros, thus ensuring competitiveness compared to competitors in the B segment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

