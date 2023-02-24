Triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for 15% of newly diagnosed breast cancer cases, is characterized by tumors that lack estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and human epidermal growth factor 2 (EGFR/HER2) receptors. . This means that the cancer cells do not respond to hormone therapy or drugs that target HER2. Currently, the preferred treatment approach for triple-negative breast cancer is neoadjuvant chemotherapy, given before the main treatment for the cancer, such as surgery or radiation therapy. Researchers at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida are trying to improve the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer by combining neoadjuvant chemotherapy with the use of a cancer-killing virus (technically “oncolytic virus”) called TVEC. Talimogene laherparepvec (TVEC) is a cancer-killing virus that can preferentially infect cancer cells when injected into a tumor. The virus will cause cancer cells to explode as it activates the immune system to attack surrounding cells.

The use of TVECs in triple-negative breast cancer tumors is a way to rouse the immune system against the tumor by working together with chemotherapy to better eradicate the tumors. In 2021, Dr. Hatem Soliman, an oncologist who specializes in breast cancer, and his colleagues published the results of a phase 1 study of TVEC combined with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. The results demonstrated the safety and feasibility of this approach. Now, Dr. Soliman and his team have conducted a Phase 2 clinical trial to further investigate this treatment; the results were published in the journal Nature Medicine. Some patients with triple-negative breast cancer respond well to chemotherapy and have no signs of cancer in their tissue after treatment. This is known as a “complete pathological response”. These patients are unlikely to develop cancer again in the next 5 years. Other patients don’t get a complete response and are much more likely to develop cancer in the next 2-3 years.

Moffitt’s researchers, therefore, hoped to find a way to achieve a complete pathological response. TVEC is already approved for the treatment of advanced melanoma due to its ability to kill cancer cells and activate the immune system. Dr. Soliman and his team predicted that injections of TVEC into triple-negative breast cancer tumors during neoadjuvant chemotherapy would result in a higher response rate to chemotherapy, as seen in melanoma. In the study, 37 patients with stage 2 or 3 triple-negative breast cancer received 5 intratumor injections of TVEC with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery. Out of 37 patients, 16 achieved a complete response, i.e. they had no signs of cancer after surgery. Another 8 patients had a small number of cancer cells left after treatment, known as a ‘near complete response’. Of 37 patients, 33 remained cancer-free over 2 years following treatment, and there were no recurrences in patients with a complete or near-complete response.

Side effects of TVEC and chemotherapy treatment did not differ significantly from those expected from standard chemotherapy, except for higher levels of low-grade fever, chills, headache, and injection site pain. How does this type of approach compare to other treatments? In a recent clinical study, researchers found that patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer given a combination of neoadjuvant chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab (a monoclonal antibody that helps an individual’s immune system fight the cancer by preventing cancer cells to hide away) and had a higher rate of complete recovery than those who received a placebo and neoadjuvant chemotherapy. The results of this study led to FDA approval of pembrolizumab for high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. While a noteworthy development, pembrolizumab immunotherapy can have several side effects.

The Moffitt researchers hope that oncolytic viruses could enhance the immune response against tumors, without causing as many side effects as immunotherapy drugs. At present, several oncolytic viruses are being studied as potential cancer treatments in clinical trials. A Phase 1 study is evaluating the use of a genetically engineered smallpox virus, CF33-hNIS or VAXINIA, monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. So far, phase 1 and phase 2 studies with TVEC have shown promising results. The next step is to conduct a phase 3 clinical trial to confirm the efficacy of TVEC for triple-negative breast cancer among hundreds of people. Such studies are costly to perform both in terms of time and money, but the researchers believe the current study provides a solid rationale for supporting such a future clinical trial. Dr. Soliman believes it will take 2-3 years for the Phase 3 study to be completed and the TVEC to become available to patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

