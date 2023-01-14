Acqui Terme. The two city middle schools will be equipped with gymnasiums. Palazzo Levi has in fact expressed its intention to build them as soon as possible. Media Bella and media Monteverde, respectively inaugurated in 2018 and 2017, have been located in two new complexes. Schools located in via Salvadori the first and in piazza San Marco the second, which do not have gyms but only outdoor spaces in which to carry out physical education hours.

A professional has already been entrusted with the task of understanding how to proceed. The feasibility study will be carried out by the Acqui architect Ivano Marenco. The two new gymnasiums, which will be equipped with changing rooms and bathrooms, can be used for other types of sporting activities in the afternoon and in the evening, i.e. when they are not being used by the students.

Gi. Gal.

