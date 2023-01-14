Home Health The two middle schools will have gymnasiums
Health

The two middle schools will have gymnasiums

by admin
The two middle schools will have gymnasiums

Acqui Terme. The two city middle schools will be equipped with gymnasiums. Palazzo Levi has in fact expressed its intention to build them as soon as possible. Media Bella and media Monteverde, respectively inaugurated in 2018 and 2017, have been located in two new complexes. Schools located in via Salvadori the first and in piazza San Marco the second, which do not have gyms but only outdoor spaces in which to carry out physical education hours.

A professional has already been entrusted with the task of understanding how to proceed. The feasibility study will be carried out by the Acqui architect Ivano Marenco. The two new gymnasiums, which will be equipped with changing rooms and bathrooms, can be used for other types of sporting activities in the afternoon and in the evening, i.e. when they are not being used by the students.

Gi. Gal.

Advertising

See also  Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best accessories and fitness equipment for training at home on offer now

You may also like

The two middle schools will have gymnasiums

Circular, Pfizer Omicron 4-5 vaccine for children aged...

One million elderly people alone in hospital 7...

Mediterranean diet wins world challenge 2023

Yes to the call for over-5 children: recommended...

waiting lists. Now you stay in line even...

Diet, false myths to dispel: from fat-burning pineapple...

Prince Harry has material for another book about...

Harry, I have material for another book especially...

Sore throat and flu: foods to avoid and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy