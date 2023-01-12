The veterans’ choir of the Kharkiv Opera in the Catholic Cathedral of the Latin rite – Photo Giacomo Gambassi

«Every time we are surprised when people are moved while listening to us sing. It’s really true that music is medicine for the soul. Even while the bombs are falling.” Roman Ialputa and Oleksii Movchan have never left Kharkiv since Putin’s invasion began in February. They could have done it, also because they were well aware that with the war they would no longer work. They are opera singers. Historical faces of the Kharkiv Opera, one of the main theaters in Ukraine.

Russian madness did not spare him: hit by missiles in the first weeks of the conflict which heavily damaged him.

There were sixty of them in the choir of which Roman and Oleksii are a part. More than thirty titles in the repertoire, testifying to the cultural vitality of a city where music is a collective heritage and not that of an elite.

“Today there are only eleven of us left in the city,” explain the two basses. All the others are gone. Like most of the orchestra that has taken refuge in Slovakia where it is engaged in shows and tours also around Europe. “We, on the other hand, have decided not to move,” they reiterate. And they say they were “war volunteers” in the first months of the aggression. «From the stage we have always given our civil contribution to the city. Couldn’t we use our voice because of the bombing? We opted for hands – smiles Oleksii who in March, in one of the darkest moments, had a daughter -. Choosing to be close to the community, whatever its present, also means bringing supplies to the military or delivering food parcels to families whose homes have been destroyed, as we both did». And now that the former capital of Ukraine has begun to populate again after the great escape last spring, it means returning to give music to the people of a metropolis of a million people that has been the most targeted since the beginning of the war.

“The heroic city of Kharkiv” is the title of the traveling concerts that bring sacred and profane melodies wherever security reasons permit: a hospital corridor; a retirement home for the elderly; a subway station; a basement bar; the Catholic Cathedral of the Latin rite at the end of Sunday Mass. «With music we tell the story of a people that does not bow to missiles launched from just fifty kilometers away, beyond the nearby border with Russia. And we say our “thank you” to the soldiers who defend us and to whom we donate the proceeds of the performances», says Roman.

The theater has also reopened, or at least the usable part of the postmodern style block inaugurated in 1991 although the Kharkiv Opera was founded in 1925. «It’s a sign. But unfortunately the performances take place only on the “minus one” floor. And there are very few spectators admitted», the two choristers clarify. Then better look beyond the walls. «In a region like ours, so close to the enemy, the days are marked by fear. For this there is a need not to end up prisoners of the contingent. It is what helps to make music that should not be considered so much escapism as an immaterial support to our resistance», underlines Oleksii. Behind the two have the nativity scene in front of which the eleven choristers concluded their last concert. «At Christmas the angels sing for men of good will. Here, music can truly unite heaven and earth. And above all to send a message of peace».

Until August the war forced the “veterans” of the choir to silence. “For a singer not being able to rehearse for half a year is absurd,” sighs Oleksii. Then the meetings resumed. “It wasn’t even easy to find a place to meet,” says Roman. And now that they’ve found an audience again.

«But we miss the opera», they admit in unison as they arrange the scores. Which of the masterpieces that have marked the history of opera? Oleksii confides: “As soon as possible, I would like Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’ or Bizet’s ‘Pearl Fishermen’, which is particularly dear to me, to be staged”.

Roman takes off the traditional Ukrainian costume in which he presented himself in front of the spectators. He is a theater veteran and one who knows eighty plays by heart. “I dream that the curtain will rise again on Tchaikovsky’s ‘Boots'”. But how? On the jewel of a Russian author who was banned from the country’s billboards? “What does that have to do with anything? – replies the bass -. “The Boots” is, yes, an opera based on Gogol’s story “Night Before Christmas”, but it is mostly set in Ukraine. It is a score that should be considered ours. And at the Kharkiv Opera we had an extraordinary staging that conquered the spectators every time. It will also happen when the war ends and when the theater finally returns to say with its performances that we have left this immense tragedy behind us».