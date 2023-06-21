The two Trieste-born Ale and Federico land on Temptation Island

TriesteBefore 20 June 2023

TRIESTE – Two people from Trieste are participating in Temptation Island 2023, this is the sixth couple of this edition: they are Alessia and Federico, from Trieste and living together for 3 years. The program hosted by Filippo Bisciglia airs from Monday 26 June in prime time on Canale 5. 31-year-old Alessia decided to participate in the program, who declared in the presentation video “I’m tired of my boyfriend. I would like more certainties: a marriage and a family. But Federico doesn’t give me any stability”. So Federico replies: “The problem is that my vision of the future is completely different from his, we want different things: I don’t want to get married”. For Alessia “this is our last chance, either we get married or we break up”.

