The Umberto I Polyclinic Plans to Expand: A New Era of Healthcare Approaches

Title: Umberto I Polyclinic to Undergo Major Expansion, New Health Citadel to Be Built

Subtitle: 300-bed low-intensity hospital to remain, while advanced healthcare facility estimated at 600 million euros will be constructed

Rome, Italy – The historic Umberto I Polyclinic is set to undergo a major transformation, as plans to double its capacity have been unveiled. Situated on a sprawling 300,000 square meter site, the hospital complex, which began construction in the late 19th century, will make way for a state-of-the-art health citadel. The new facility, projected to cost approximately 600 million euros, will encompass seven or eight above-ground floors and two underground levels, providing over a thousand workstations and high-quality healthcare services.

These developments come from a recent meeting chaired by Francesco Rocca, the President of the Region, in which representatives from the Municipality of Rome and Sapienza University also participated. Two potential locations for the new Polyclinic are being considered, with preference given to an area between Castro Pretorio, Viale Regina Margherita, and Verano. This location, owned by the university, allows for easier examination of available spaces and avoids architectural limitations. However, underground construction faces challenges due to the presence of utilities in the region. An alternative site near the Tiburtina area is also being evaluated, but concerns about potential congestion, as the future Roma stadium is also planned for the same area, have been raised.

A decision on the new Polyclinic’s location is expected to be reached by autumn. Once finalized, the construction plans will be incorporated into Via Cristoforo Colombo’s hospital building blueprint. Additionally, the project will facilitate the redevelopment of San Giacomo, Forlanini, and other nearby healthcare facilities, bolstering healthcare services in the region.

The overhaul of the Umberto I Polyclinic aims to address various challenges faced by the hospital due to its outdated infrastructure. The current site suffers from dilapidated wards and clinics, as well as a fragmented layout caused by its 54 different blocks. This lack of integration among the 13 existing hospital blocks results in increased management costs. To fund the ambitious expansion project, potential sources include the article 20 program for healthcare construction and Inail funds. Furthermore, part of the 224 million euros left by the previous administration will be allocated for the renovation of the existing pavilions. Former health councilor Alessio D’Amato emphasizes the urgency in utilizing these funds within the year to prevent any loss.

The vacated pavilions will be repurposed to house a student residence and other amenities for members, maximizing the usefulness of the existing infrastructure. However, amidst these developments, there are concerns regarding the collective dismissal of 103 outsourced workers, including nurses and support staff, at the Umberto I Polyclinic. Union representatives from CGIL, CISL, and UIL have expressed dismay at the decision, urging for the reinternalization of services and personnel instead.

As the Umberto I Polyclinic embarks on this significant expansion project, stakeholders are hopeful that the new health citadel will become a beacon of excellence, providing world-class healthcare services and contributing to the advancement of medical research and education.

Read the full article on The Messenger for more details on the Umberto I Polyclinic’s ambitious transformation and the challenges ahead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

