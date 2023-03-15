Nutrition plays a fundamental role in maintaining good health, therefore it is important to know all the characteristics of this extremely healthy food.

The UN has declared that 2023 is the year of the mile, a cereal full of potential and healthy properties that not only manages to counteract the sense of hunger, but gives the body enormous benefits in the short and long term.

During the 75th UN General Assembly, Panicum miliaceum was elected as food of the year. The idea of ​​the IYM (International Year of Millets) was brought forward by India, a country considered the first producer of millet with its 9.4 million tons harvested each year.

What led the UN to accept the proposal was mainly the high quality and nutritional properties of the cereal, which not only adapts very easily to the weather conditions and the soil in which it is grown, but also provides a important amount of beneficial nutrients, such as vitamins B6, E or K.

The cultivation of millet takes place very easily and, although it must be harvested before ripening, about 1-2 tons can be harvested for each hectare. The life cycle of millet is quite short, so much so that for each year it is possible to create two harvesting cycles, maximizing the yield of the fields.

What are the properties of millet

For every 100 grams millet contains:

378 calorie

3.2 g in proteine

11 g of fat

72 g of carbohydrates

0.384 mg of vitamin B6

0.05 mg of vitamin E

0.09 mg of vitamin K

285 mg of phosphorus

195 mg of potassium

114 mg of magnesium

8 mg of calcium

3 mg of iron

1 mg of zinc

Thanks to the quantity of lecithin and choline, millet can be a perfect food for the diet of particularly sedentary people or people who carry out jobs with a high involvement of mental skills, not only because it is easy to digest but because it is also considered a natural laxative as it helps with constipation and constipation, very common conditions among subjects who perform little physical activity.

Millet is a perfect food for both heart health and bone and tooth health, it is also excellent for keeping blood cholesterol under control and reduces the risk of stones and tumors also thanks to the amount of fiber, which allows excellent functionality intestinal. This cereal is also excellent if consumed during pregnancy and can also be consumed by those suffering from allergies or intolerances to gluten, so it is excellent for coeliacs.