The unboxing video of the Pixel 7 series claims to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7 Pro screen has a flatter curvature, and the Pixel 7 lens module is moved down
The unboxing video of the Pixel 7 series claims to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7 Pro screen has a flatter curvature, and the Pixel 7 lens module is moved down #5G (181600)

The unboxing video of the Pixel 7 series claims to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7 Pro screen has a flatter curvature, and the Pixel 7 lens module is moved down #5G (181600)

When Google announced the Pixel 7 series at the I/O conference this year, many people thought that the Pixel 7 series was just a color-changing version of the Pixel 6 series molds. However, it was reported that the Pixel 7 series changed the back material from glass to ceramic. Afterwards, there was a short video about the appearance of the engineering machine posted by Unbox Therapy recently on the Internet. In the short video, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were compared with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in size, and it was found that the sizes were not exactly the same.

▲Although the appearance looks very similar at first glance, the size of the Pixel 7 series is slightly reduced (picture taken from: Unbox Therapy)

In the short film, Unbox Therapy uses vernier calipers to measure the size. Compared with the Pixel 6 Pro, the width and thickness of the Pixel 7 Pro are reduced by 2mm and 0.1mm, respectively, but the thickness and length of the lens are roughly the same; as for the size difference between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6 Then the width and height are reduced, especially the height directly differs from the entire top border.

In addition, some additional information is also revealed in the short film. For example, the curvature of the curved screen of the Pixel 7 Pro has become much slower. In fact, it is not difficult to see from the market reaction that although the screen with excessive curvature can effectively hide the border, it will have a negative impact on operation and vision. Therefore, many mainstream models have also reduced the curvature or even used flat screens; in addition, juxtaposing the Pixel 6 with the Pixel 7, you will find that the Pixel 7’s strip lens module seems to have moved down a lot, and not only the protruding decorative strip position change, but the entire lens module is moved down.

