The uncle who rapes his niece during a pajama party with his girlfriends

He would have abused her in front of her cousins. He allegedly harassed her at home while she played with them. Victim, a girl less than 14 years old. Alleged executioner, her uncle: a 50-year-old Italian now arrested by the police on charges of aggravated sexual assault.

To block him, in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison, were the carabinieri of the Brianza capital. The military began investigating last year after the victim’s parents had reported the abuse, which took place during some sleepovers organized in the apartment together with the little girl’s cousins.

The investigators listened to all the girls in a protected hearing, which essentially confirmed the harassment. The 50-year-old, in fact, would have groped his niece several times in the private parts, so much so that the investigating judge underlined in the order that his conduct “is symptomatic of an irrepressible attraction towards immature subjects whose ability to resist insidious sexual offers is very weak” .

When the man realized that he was now in the crosshairs – according to reports from the carabinieri – he would also have threatened his family members, trying to convince them to retract their versions, relying on a sense of guilt. The man was blocked in Cusano Milanino and is now in prison.