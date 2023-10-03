The Underrepresentation of Women in Nobel Prizes: A Look at Medicine and Physics

Anne L’Huillier and Katalin Karikó, two women scientists, have recently made history by becoming the first female winners in the fields of Physics and Medicine at the Nobel Prizes. While this is a significant milestone for gender equality in the sciences, it also highlights the long-standing barriers and obstacles that women continue to face in pursuing scientific careers.

One of the obstacles identified in a study published in the journal Nature is the lack of representation of women as evaluators of their peers’ work. This participation is crucial for scientific journals to assess the quality of articles and establish connections within the research community. For example, the American Geophysical Union (AGU) reported that only 20% of reviewers between 2012 and 2015 were women.

Looking back at the history of the Nobel Prizes, since its inception in 1901, there have been 895 awards given across five categories, with only 61 going to women. In particular, the fields of Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry have seen limited recognition for women’s contributions. Only 25 women have received Nobel Prizes in these categories, with the Medicine category showing the most progress, with 13 female winners out of a total of 231.

Notable women who have received the Nobel Prize in Medicine include Marie Curie, who won it twice, in 1903 for her work on radioactivity and in 1911 for her research on radium. Other recipients include Gerty Theresa Cori, who received the award in 1947 for her discoveries in metabolism, and Rosalyn Yalow in 1977 for her development of the radioimmunoassay technique.

In the most recent edition of the Nobel Prizes, Katalin Karikó, a Hungarian biochemist, was recognized for her groundbreaking research on messenger RNA vaccines for Covid-19. Her work, alongside immunologist Drew Weissman, played a pivotal role in the development of vaccines that have saved millions of lives.

In the field of Physics, female representation has been particularly low. Marie Curie remains the only woman to have received the Nobel Prize in Physics, which she won in 1903. It took another 60 years before Maria Goeppert-Mayer was awarded the prize in 1963 for her work on the nuclear shell model of atoms. Since then, only four more women have been recognized in the field.

As for Chemistry, the number of female Nobel laureates is slightly higher, with eight women being recognized for their contributions. Marie Curie was the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1911. Other notable recipients include Dorothy Hodgkin in 1964 for her work on X-ray crystallography and Ada Yonath in 2009 for her studies on the structure of ribosomes.

It is important to note that these Nobel laureates represent only a fraction of the many women who have made significant contributions to science but were not recognized by the Prize. Figures like Rosalind Franklin, who played a crucial role in discovering the structure of DNA, have often been overlooked in the traditional narrative of scientific breakthroughs.

While there has been progress in increasing the representation of women in science, it is clear that there is still much work to be done to break down barriers and create equal opportunities for women in scientific fields. The recognition of Anne L’Huillier and Katalin Karikó at this year’s Nobel Prizes is a step forward, but it also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by women in the scientific community.