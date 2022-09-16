A new study has reversed the situation and found that canned fish has significant health benefits.

Il canned fish has always been talked about a lot and the doubts about this food have never subsided. Is it good or bad? To clarify the concept comes a study by the Department of Health Policies of the Mario Negri Institute. The study was developed around a series of data between 1992 and 2010 of the AIRC Foundation.

According to this study, canned fish would provide invaluable help in countering the onset of colon cancer and to the rectum. Canned fish means tuna, mackerel and sardines, in an amount of about 80 grams per serving. The protective role of fish against various diseases had already been shown in the past and now there seems to be further confirmation.

Canned fish vs tumor: the study’s discovery

According to the Mario Negri Institute study, consume at least two servings a week of canned fish to prevent and reduce the risk to develop colon and rectal cancer. The benefits of this food seem to come from the nutrients within them, and have an anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic action thanks to the polyunsaturated fatty acids and selenium. More research is yet to be done, but experts can already confirm that Omega-3 and Omega-6 essential fatty acids are essential for the body’s health.

Omega-3 ed Omega-6, protect against cellular degeneration and this effect seems to be amplified in canned fish, rather than fresh fish, thanks to the preservation oil that absorbs nutrients. Today, canned fish is packaged with greater attention to maintaining the nutritional characteristics of the fresh food. So, in conclusion, eating canned fish twice a week is only good for your health and can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.