The universal flu vaccine is coming, stop the annual boosters

The trial of a universal mRNA vaccine against the flu is underway, with a consequent goodbye to recalls. In the season in which the seasonal flu has broken all records, the possibility of developing a universal flu vaccine, which is capable of offering sufficiently broad protection not to require an annual update, seems to become increasingly concrete. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), one of the institutes belonging to the American NIH, has announced that it has started testing an mRNA vaccine of this type.

Influenza, universal vaccine on the way: stop the recalls

“A universal flu vaccine would be a major public health achievement and could eliminate both the need for annual seasonal flu vaccine development and the need for patients,” said Hugh Auchincloss, head of Niaid. to get a flu shot every year.” The study involves the enrollment of 50 volunteers between 18 and 49 years old. In a first phase the will be defined more effective dosage and subsequently the new product will be compared with the seasonal quadrivalent vaccine already in use to verify the ability to protect against influenza.

What is hemagglutinin

The new vaccine aims at stimulate immunity against the flu using a portion of a protein characteristic of influenza viruses: theemoagglutinina. This protein has two portions: one that evolves very rapidly and one that is more stable and has very similar characteristics in different influenza viruses. The new vaccine uses this second portion; that could make it able to offer lasting protection against more flu viruses.

“Some strains of the influenza virus – concluded Auchincloss – have significant pandemic potential. A universal flu vaccine could serve as an important line of defense against the spread of a future flu pandemic.”