From the month of March 2023 the University Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara, directed by prof. Carlo Alberto Volta, returns to being “open”.

In light of the current trend of the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with regional and company guidelines, in fact resume family visits to patients admitted to the ward in a time slot that varies from 14.30 to 24.00. A limited number of family members can visit patients – established from time to time according to the needs – and always in compliance with the hygienic-behavioural rules.

Il interview with doctors and nurses of the Operational Unit remains daily to maintain communication continuity throughout the week.

Since 2018, the University Intensive Care Unit of the Cona hospital had adopted a policy of being open to family visits for most of the day. This is based on the belief that their involvement in the treatment process brings beneficial effects to the patient but also to the family members themselves. However, since March 2020, the Department had had to profoundly change the organization of work, following precise protocols, which inevitably led to the closure of visits to family members.

Allowing relatives access to the Intensive Care unit again allows you to improve the quality of patient care and to facilitate the establishment of a relationship of trust between the family and carers.

Admission to the Intensive Care Unit is a moment – always dramatic – in a path of illness that changes the lives of patients, but also of family members. Relatives, entering the Department, have the possibility of understand how you work and what you do for your loved onesprogressively leading them to be involved in the care process. Furthermore, even if understanding the disease is often difficult, daily contact leads to familiarity with terms, procedures, therapies and machinery otherwise seen as “hostile”.