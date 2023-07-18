The University of Castilla-La Mancha sets high cut-off marks for Medicine and Health Sciences degrees

Title: University of Castilla-La Mancha Announces Highest Cut-Off Marks for Medical and Health Sciences Degrees

Subtitle: Cut-Off Marks for Medicine and Health Sciences at University of Castilla-La Mancha Remain High

The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) has released the results of its admissions process, revealing the highest cut-off marks for the Medicine and Health Sciences degrees. For the academic year 2023-2024, the Medicine degree once again marked the highest cut-off, with scores above 13.2 on both the Albacete and Ciudad Real campuses. In Ciudad Real, the cut-off mark stands at 13,215, while in Albacete it is 13,207.

It is worth mentioning that in the previous academic year, 2022-2023, the cut-off mark for Medicine was slightly higher, with scores of 13.23 in Albacete and 13.27 in Ciudad Real. Although there has been a slight decrease in the cut-off marks for Medicine in both faculties for the second consecutive year, it is only a matter of tenths. Two years ago, the cut-off mark for Medicine was 13.4 in both campuses.

The University of Castilla-La Mancha’s Pre-registration Guide for new students entering the degree provides this newly released information. Once again, degrees in the Health Sciences field have secured the highest cut-off marks.

Following Medicine, the Nursing degree stands out with the highest cut-off mark on the Albacete campus, at 11,929, slightly below last year’s mark of 12.1.

Other campuses also maintain high cut-off marks for entry into these studies. In Ciudad Real, the cut-off mark is 11,808, while in Toledo it is 11.65. In Cuenca, the cut-off mark is 11.373, and in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), it is 11.38.

In a recent announcement, UCLM Rector Julián Garde mentioned that the Psychology degree, offered on the Albacete campus, has a cut-off mark of 11,499. A total of 670 applications were received for the 50 available places in this program.

The Pharmacy degree, offered on the Albacete campus, has a cut-off mark of 10,879, slightly lower than last year’s mark of 11,606.

On the Talavera de la Reina campus, the double degree in Nursing-Podiatry has a cut-off mark of 11,397 for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024, while the degree in Podiatry stands at 9,628. Both programs have experienced a slight decrease in the cut-off marks compared to the previous year.

Health Sciences degrees at UCLM continue to have high entry requirements in terms of grades. However, UCLM is recognized as one of the five most affordable universities in the country, providing students with lower tuition fees compared to neighboring regions.

It is essential to note that the cut-off mark is determined by the marks of the last student who secured a place in each degree program.

