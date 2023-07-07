Home » The University of Seville Tops the List for Degree Applicants in Andalusia
The University of Seville (US) continues to be the university with the highest number of degree applicants in the Andalusian Single District (DUA), with a total of 22,576 requests. This accounts for 28.9% of all applicants in the district.

Among male applicants, the most popular degrees at US for first preference are Medicine with 783 applicants, followed by Aerospace Engineering (517), Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (420), Computer Engineering (379), and Business Administration and Management (344).

On the other hand, for female applicants, Medicine is also the top choice with 2,042 applicants. Nursing comes next with 1,304 applicants, followed by Psychology (887), Primary Education (716), and Dentistry (627).

The Pablo de Olavide University (UPO) explained that the cut-off marks published are only indicative and represent the beginning of a process that includes three awards in total. The final cut-off marks will be set in a calendar that extends until September 4th.

The dates for the allocation of places at US and UPO are as follows:
– The first award was already completed on July 6th, with registration and confirmation of waiting lists open from July 6th to 10th.
– The second award of places will be on July 14th, followed by the enrollment and confirmation of waiting lists period from July 14th to 17th.
– The third and final award of places will take place on July 21st, with the last period for registration and confirmation of the waiting list from July 21st to 24th.
– The result lists will be published on September 4th.

These dates mark important milestones for students who are eagerly awaiting their university placements.

