The Untold Story: How Drug Shortages Affect Cancer Patients in the US

The US Health Care Crisis: How Drug Shortages Are Affecting Cancer Patients

Stephanie Scanlan, who earlier this year had to continue treatment without two of the three drugs typically used for her rare type of bone cancer, adjusts a scarf, in Tallahassee, Florida, on September 30, 2023.

(Science Times) – Stephanie Scanlan learned about the shortage of basic chemotherapy drugs last spring in the most terrifying way. There was very little of two of the three drugs commonly used to treat her rare bone cancer. She would have to move on without them.

Scanlan, 56, director of a busy state office in Tallahassee, Florida, had sought the drugs for months as the cancer spread from her wrist to her spine and past her ribs. By summer, it was clear that his left hand would have to be amputated at the wrist.

“This is America. Why do we have to choose who we save?” Scanlan said before the operation.

This year, the disruption to the supply of key chemotherapy drugs has confirmed the worst fears of patients – and the wider healthcare system – because some people with aggressive cancers have not been able to receive the treatment they need.

Those drugs and hundreds of other generics, such as amoxicillin to treat infections and fentanyl to relieve pain during surgery, remain in short supply. But the worsening crisis has not led to solutions to improve the supply of generic drugs, which make up 90 percent of medical prescriptions in the United States.

“They are beyond the authority of the FDA,” said Robert Califf, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In some cases, generic drug makers offer rock-bottom prices to outperform their rivals and snag coveted contracts. In other cases, middlemen, called group purchasing organizations (GPOs), demand lower prices days after signing a contract with a drug maker.

The scarce drugs are cheap and essential, and revolutionized their field decades ago, when they first cured some patients with testicular, lung, ovarian, pancreatic and breast cancer, oncologists say.

Julie Gralow, medical director of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, discovered signs of stockpiling in some health systems as early as February, when the FDA first announced shortages, while shelves were empty in other health care facilities.

The emotional impact has been varied. Some people with cancer were too focused on paying the rent or feeding the family to fight for the medications they desperately needed, said Danielle Saff, a social worker with CancerCare, a nonprofit that supports patients.

Others, like Lucia Buttaro, 60, a professor at Fordham University, were furious. She did not receive the carboplatin she had been prescribed to treat a recurrence of ovarian cancer in May or June, even though the cancer was spreading to her lungs.

“In my opinion, we’re not a first-world country if we can’t get what we need,” Buttaro said.

The shortage took its toll on Scanlan, who since received radiotherapy. Last month she learned that the cancer she already had in her ribs and spine had not spread any further. Even though her new team at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, recently recommended palliative care, Scanlan said she feels defeated and terrified.

The shortage took its toll on him, he said, adding: “I can’t help but think about what would have happened if something different had happened from the beginning.”

