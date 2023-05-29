the updated program and timetables

Forlì, 29 May 2023 – Great expectations for the visit of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella which tomorrow will be in the areas affected by the flood in Romagna. here is the plan outline of his visit: the head of state, according to what is learned, will land in the morning in Forlì and then by helicopter he will travel in Modiglianaflying over the area most affected by fran, where he will meet the mayor of the Apennine village, Jader Dardi, and the citizens.

Just today Mattarella announced that he will donate the sum linked to Paul VI Award to the John XXIII Community, founded by Don Oreste Benzi in the Rimini area, and to its shelters affected by the floods.

at 11 a meeting of the president with the flood volunteers is scheduled a Forlì in piazza Saffi. Later the president will meet the mud angels of Cesenathen it will stop at Ravenna where he will have lunch with the owners of the land that was flooded to save the city, and finally a Lugo, to see the Rossini eighteenth-century theatrewhich was flooded during the flood and saw subscribers busily shoveling mud.

The last appointment of the President of the Republic is at 17 Faenza, in Faenza, where the water of the Lamone invaded various areas of the historic centre, during the night between 16 and 17 May. Here Mattarella will meet i mayors of flooded areas and through them it will ideally embrace the populations affected by the calamity.

Bonaccini: “Beautiful message”

The governor of Emilia Romagna was enthusiastic about the visit, underlining how the head of state in Romagna “it will be several hours because he will want to visit several places affected and among the most affected, I believe is a beautiful message to the people and the populations” hit by the floods “because the President of the Republic enjoys esteem, respect, for everything he has been able to demonstrate and is demonstrating”. “I have to thank him – continued Bonaccini – last year in occasion of the tenth anniversary” of the coming earthquake “in Medolla and then in Finale Emilia in the two epicenters of the two tremors of May 20 and 29, he said Italy must be grateful to Emilia, the Emilia-Romagna people and its people for what they have shown. Complained very little – concluded Bonaccini – rolled up their sleeves and a reconstruction that can be defined as exemplary or almost .. We want to do the same thing “, with the flood of recent days.

The other visits in Romagna

The visit of the President of the Republic comes after that of the Prime Minister Giorgia Melonion 21 May and that of the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenon the 25th. “For our community – says Dardi, mayor of Modigliana – it assumes a value of great importance for the rebirth and reconstruction of the infrastructures of our Municipality”.