The Urgent Need for Change in Basic Medicine: A Doctor’s Perspective

Voghera Doctor Expresses Frustration with Current State of Basic Medicine

VOGHERA – Basic medicine in Voghera is in dire need of change, according to Dr. Michele Grandi, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the field. The lack of a clear plan and the confusion among insiders have hindered any progress.

“We can’t continue like this!” vents Dr. Grandi. “Since I started my career in the nineties, fellow general practitioners have been complaining about the working conditions, which have a negative impact on the level of care we provide to our patients. Today, the situation has only worsened, and the numerous issues we face on a daily basis often lead to dissatisfaction among our patients, as we seem inaccessible with limited time to dedicate to their needs.”

When asked who is to blame for this situation, Dr. Grandi points to bureaucracy as the primary culprit. “The amount of time we spend on computers for prescriptions and certificates is overwhelming and often unnecessary,” he states. As an example, he references the prescription of diapers for elderly patients with chronic urinary incontinence. Instead of allowing for a one-time prescription, the responsible offices demand a yearly renewal, resulting in wasted time for both patients and doctors.

Are there any changes on the horizon? “The Lombardy Region is attempting to implement the government’s decrees from a few years ago which aimed to create Territorial Functional Aggregations (AFT), allowing doctors to maintain relationships with their patients within these networks,” explains Dr. Grandi. However, so far, concrete ideas have been lacking, and challenges such as the division among colleagues, the fragmentation of the category into various union acronyms with differing views, and fears of reduced individual autonomy have hindered progress.

Furthermore, the Casa della Salute, structures designed to provide first-level healthcare and services to patients and alleviate unnecessary visits to the Emergency Department, have not fulfilled their potential. “They are like deserted cathedrals,” laments Dr. Grandi. “Politicians inaugurated these facilities, but they currently lack medical and nursing staff to make them functional.”

The state of basic medicine in Voghera calls for urgent attention and action. Without significant changes and collective efforts, both doctors and patients will continue to suffer the consequences of a broken system.

