The Urgent Need to Save Spain’s Collapsing Primary Care System: How to Heal the Wounds Before It’s Too Late

Experts Urge Spain to Rebuild Primary Care System to Prevent Collapse

The primary care system in Spain was already showing signs of collapse before the pandemic, as political leaders turned a blind eye to the effects of budget cuts in 2012. But the COVID-19 crisis has now exposed the severe lack of resources and staff to keep the system afloat.

According to Tomás Zapata, head of Unit for Health Personnel and Service Delivery at the Division of National Health Policies and Systems (WHO Regional Office for Europe), Spain is facing a looming shortage of doctors due to anticipated retirements in the next five years.

Experts are urging the government and autonomous communities to take decisive action to prevent the collapse of the primary care system. This includes injecting more funding into primary care, improving working conditions for doctors, and offering incentives to encourage them to stay in the specialty.

The lack of investment in primary care has already led to recruitment and retention problems among staff, as well as deficiencies in equipment and infrastructure. The effects of this lack of investment are also evident in the deteriorating retention and recruitment concerns of professionals, with a substantial shortage of family doctors expected by 2028.

To mitigate this expected shortage, solutions such as expanding residency vacancies, encouraging flexibility in retirement age, and promoting the hiring of foreign-trained physicians are being developed. However, the vacancies for family and community medicine have not been filled in the last two years.

Experts from the WHO are calling for improvements in governance and financing, human resources, provision of services, and digital health to prevent the collapse of the primary care system. They emphasize that immediate action is crucial to prevent this “tsunami” from affecting the health and well-being of the population in Spain.