The Urology Residency Program’s Class of 2022-2023 Achieves Highest Training Score and Board Certification

The 2022-2023 class of the Urology Residency Program at the School of Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico has achieved a remarkable accomplishment. They have passed the training requirements with the highest score, earning a 100% board certification rate.

The Urology Residency Program at the University of Puerto Rico has a five-year comprehensive training program in urological medicine. It focuses on exposing resident physicians to a wide range of clinical and academic aspects of the field of urology.

During their training, resident physicians acquire essential skills in the diagnosis and treatment of various urological conditions. They actively participate in the diagnostic evaluation of urological patients, gaining a deep understanding of the complexities of each case. They also gain experience in providing pre and post-operative care to urological surgical patients.

The program also emphasizes the management of hospitalized patients with urological conditions. Residents participate in the diagnosis and treatment of these patients, further enhancing their expertise.

In the operating room, residents have the opportunity to assist and perform various surgical procedures. This includes major and minor operations, as well as laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures.

To further enhance their clinical experience, residents participate in general urology clinics three times a week. Here, they encounter a wide variety of urological conditions, further enriching their training.

The Urology Residency Program also offers residents the opportunity to complete rotations at affiliated institutions. This provides them with a broad and valuable perspective on urology. Rotations include General Urology for Adults at the University District Hospital, San Juan Veterans Administration Medical Center, UPR Hospital in Carolina, HIMA San Pablo, and Bayamon Medical Center. Pediatric Urology rotations are available at the University District Pediatric Hospital and the HIMA San Pablo in Caguas.

The University of Puerto Rico’s Urology Residency Program is dedicated to training competent and highly skilled resident physicians in the field of urology. This comprehensive training is crucial in providing quality care to urological patients and contributing to the advancement of urological medicine.

Congratulations to the class of 2022-2023 for their outstanding achievement in passing the training requirements with the highest score. It is a testament to their dedication and the excellence of the Urology Residency Program at the University of Puerto Rico.

