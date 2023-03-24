There is not only the Ukrainian front. The Middle East quadrant remains, as always, to keep the tension high in the geopolitical clash. In the night a US contractor was killed and five soldiers plus one other professional remained wounded after that a drone hit one military base in the North-East of the Syria. According to reports from the Pentagon in a note, a base near Hasakah was hit and US intelligence believes that the drone was “of Iranian origin”.

A few hours after the response with a series of air strikes by US forces in eastern Syria: at least eight pro-Iranian militiamen they were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. “US raids have targeted weapons depots in the city of Deir Ezzorwhere six pro-Iranian fighters were killed, two more of whom were killed by attacks targeting the Moyadine desert and the vicinity of al-Boukamal“, writes the NGO. “Under the direction of President Biden – explained the secretary of defense Lloyd J. Austin III I have authorized US Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes in eastern Syria tonight against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.” “The air strikes – adds Austin – were conducted in response to today’s attack, as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated to the IRGC”.

These “precision strikes”, as they are defined by the US Department, are intended to “protect and defend US personnel”. The United States claims it has taken “proportionate and deliberate actions” aimed at “limiting the risk of escalation and minimizing casualties”. “As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and we will always respond at a time and place of our choice,” added the US defense secretary. “No group will strike our troops with impunity,” he clarified.