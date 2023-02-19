This is how Covid stresses the heart: the US study that demonstrates it and the symptoms: oxidative stress, inflammation and alteration of the heartbeat

Here’s how the Covid stresses the heart: the US study that demonstrates it starts from the principle of symptoms: oxidative stress, inflammation, abnormal heartbeat, impaired blood pump function and oxygen to other tissues.

These would be some examples of the range of effects that Sars-CoV-2 infection produces on cardiac muscle. Effects that have been identified and described by Andrew Markscardiologist and professor of biophysics at Columbia University, and Sbitches ReachMarks lab researcher.

This is how Covid stresses the heart

They are the authors along with other colleagues of a study that will be presented in San Diego, California, at the 67th annual meeting of the Biophysical Society.

But what are we talking about? Of the fact that Covid can “cause life-threatening heart problems”. The study indicates that people with Covid, compared to the uninfected, are at a risk 55% greater of “suffering a serious cardiovascular event eat the sausage, the stroke of death”. beraking latest news who dealt with the news also explains that those same people “are also more likely to experience other heart problems such as arrhythmias or myocarditisi.e. inflammation of the heart muscle.

The role of calcium and irregular levels

And the link between coronavirus and heart damage? In the tissue of those with Covid, the team observed “increases in oxidative stress and signs of inflammation. The researchers also found changes in a protein called RyR2, which is responsible for regulation of calcium ion levels in the heart”. The scholars used “a mouse model infected with Sars-CoV-2. They thus saw changes in the heart tissue of the rodent sick with Covid-19, including infiltration of immune cellscollagen accumulation indicative of injury, cardiac cell death and formation of blood clots”.