The war in Ukraine reaches the day 409. I US and NATO top secret plans for Ukraine end up on social media and the Pentagon opens an investigation, while Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of disinformation. The leak threatens to undermine intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Wall Street reporter Journal Evan Gershkovicharrested in recent days in Russia, was formally indicted for espionage. Lavrov threatens to block the wheat deal if Russian products are not allowed to be exported as well.

